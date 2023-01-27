My Hero Academia Makes a Splash With New Tubbz Duck Collectibles

Image Source: My Hero Academia on Twitter

My Hero Academia has announced the franchise’s latest collectible goods in collaboration with Tubbz, a brand that releases pop-culture cosplaying ducks. Fans worldwide will be struggling not to burn their cash on these little guys, as there’s no denying how cute they are and how good they’d look lined up with other figurines and fun anime items in a My Hero Academia collection.

Tubbz has come up with designs for three of everyone’s favorite heroes; protagonist Deku, his long-time ex-childhood friend and passionate rival, Bakugo, and the incredible All Might himself. These little ducks perfectly capture each character, too, with Deku’s focused eyebrows, Bakugo’s scowl, and All Might’s infamous hero pose.

Three new TUBBZ collectibles are quacking your way! 🦆



Grab this trio in their Cosplay Duck Collectible form today 💥



➡️ https://t.co/zaLMS91Vyu pic.twitter.com/lxlPwXmM7D — My Hero Academia (@MHAOfficial) January 26, 2023

The My Hero Academia Tubbz Ducks cost $20 each and are a limited edition collectible, with only 3000 of each variant being up for sale. If you want to get in and snag one for yourself while you still can, they are available to pre-order from Just Geek.

The ducks will also come in a handy, stackable display case, meaning you can easily arrange them with other Tubbz, or remove them and display the 9cm ducks out in the open for maximum cuteness. Either way, these ducks are the perfect gift for the My Hero Academia fan in your life and will be much-loved assets to any anime collection when they make their estimated arrival in March 2023.

Related Posts