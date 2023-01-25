Is Redfall Cross Platform?

Image Source: Bethesda Softworks

After a significant delay, it looks like players will be able to sink their teeth into Arkane Austin’s gothic vampire adventure Redfall this May. The Co-op shooter is being touted as one of Microsoft’s major titles for Xbox and PC this year, alongside Bethesda’s Starfield. Anticipation is high for players on both platforms who are hoping to dive into the action with friends, but will Xbox and PC players be able to play together? Here’s everything we know about whether Redfall is Cross Platform.

Can You Play Redfall Cross-Platform?

At this time, it’s unknown whether Redfall will support Cross Platform play between Xbox and PC owners. It’s a strange move not to capitalize on what could be a huge player base for what Microsoft believes to be one of its biggest exclusive titles in years.

It’s worth noting that the development of Redfall primarily took place during the Covid-19 pandemic which played a significant factor in the game’s delay and development. As such, it’s entirely possible that a cross-platform feature may not be enabled at launch, instead to be added in a future update.

Arkane Austin is yet to make an official statement regarding cross-platform support, but it could be addressed in the coming months before the game releases in May.

Unfortunately, it’s unlikely that Redfall will be coming to other platforms like PS5 and Nintendo Switch. Arkane Austin is now fully part of the Xbox family thanks to the addition of its parent company ZeniMax Media to Xbox Games studios.

That’s everything we know about whether Redfall is cross platform, be sure to check out the rest of our coverage below.

Related Posts