How To Solve Genshin Impact Weathered Obelisk Puzzle

Image source: HoYoverse

The new Genshin Impact 3.4 update is out now across all the platforms, bringing plenty of new puzzles to the world of Tevyat. One such puzzle is the Weathered Obelisk that travelers will encounter in the new area, the Desert of Hadramaveth. As always, these puzzles are relatively difficult to crack, and the Weathered Obelisk puzzle is no different. With that in mind, here’s an essential guide to solving the Genshin Impact’s Weathered Obelisk puzzle.

Genshin Impact Weathered Obelisk Puzzle Solution

Image source: HoYoverse

To solve the Weathered Obelisk puzzle in Genshin Impact, travelers must match the pattern of symbols engraved on the stone (aka Weathered Obelisk) with the original set of rocks. Weathered Obelisks are stones with ancient symbols on their surface and can be found scattered all over the Desert of Hadramaveth region.

Generally, you will find two groups of three stones right next to each other in the Desert of Hadramaveth, and your goal is to change their symbols by hitting them with a weapon until the pattern is matched.

Image source: HoYoverse

To start, find the original set of stones in the Desert of Hadramaveth with symbols engraved. After seeing it, remember the symbols incised on them and then head to another set of stones that can be found right next to them.

Image source: HoYoverse

Finally, hit the stones with your weapon to change their symbols. Once the pattern is matched successfully, you will be rewarded with either a common or an exquisite chest containing items like Dendro Sigil, Enhancement Ore, Mora, and much more.

How Many Weathered Obelisk Puzzles Are There in Genshin Impact

Image source: Genshin Impact Interactive Map

Players will find 30 Weathered Obelisk puzzles scattered over the Genshin Impact’s new Desert of Hadramaveth region. Travelers can unlock the Desert of Hadramaveth area by completing the world quest “The Dirge of Bilqis.”

Although most Weathered Obelisk puzzles reward players with a standard chest, the Liloupar Cell’s Dendro Monument puzzle grants a Luxurious Chest.

So, there you have it. That’s everything you need to know about solving Weathered Obelisk puzzles in Genshin Impact 3.4. Be sure to check out the rest of our Genshin Impact coverage below.

