Having trouble making Atmosphere in Little Alchemy 2? It’s surprisingly useful in crafting a variety of elements, many of which pertain to technology, such as rockets and space stations. To fill out your encyclopedia even more, here’s how to make Atmosphere in Little Alchemy 2.

How To Craft Atmosphere in Little Alchemy 2

To make Atmosphere in Little Alchemy 2, you only need the most basic of elements to get started:

Start by crafting Land by combining Earth and Earth. Now mix two Lands together to craft a Continent. With two Continents, you get Planet. Now mix Air with Planet to make Atmosphere.

All Crafting Recipes That Require Atmosphere in Little Alchemy 2

Now that you can make Atmosphere, is it useful? It may not seem like it at first, but there’s a long list of crafting recipes that use Atmosphere as material. Here’s the full list to help you out if you don’t mind being spoiled:

Atmosphere + Air = Pressure Atmosphere + Atmosphere = Pressure Atmosphere + Boat = Rocket Atmosphere + Car = Rocket Atmosphere + City = Smog Atmosphere + Cloud = Sky Atmosphere + Container = Scuba Tank Atmosphere + Electricity = Aurora Atmosphere + Explosion = Fireworks Atmosphere + Fire = Energy Atmosphere + House = Space Station Atmosphere + Machine = Rocket Atmosphere + Metal = Rocket Atmosphere + Metal = Rocket Atmosphere + Meteoroid = Meteor Atmosphere + Mist = Cloud Atmosphere + Motion = Bat Atmosphere + Pirate Ship = Rocket Atmosphere + Rocket = Rocket Atmosphere + Steamboat = Rocket Atmosphere + Steel = Rocket Atmosphere + Sun = Aurora Atmosphere + Train = Rocket Atmosphere + Umbrella = Parachute Atmosphere + Village = Space Station Atmosphere + Wall = Space Station Atmosphere + Water = Cloud

With that, you have everything you need to know about how to make Atmosphere in Little Alchemy 2. For more related content, check out any of the listed content down below. With our help, you’ll become a master alchemist in no time!

