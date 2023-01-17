Connect with us

How To Make Atmosphere in Little Alchemy 2

It’s what keeps us alive!
Having trouble making Atmosphere in Little Alchemy 2? It’s surprisingly useful in crafting a variety of elements, many of which pertain to technology, such as rockets and space stations. To fill out your encyclopedia even more, here’s how to make Atmosphere in Little Alchemy 2.

How To Craft Atmosphere in Little Alchemy 2

To make Atmosphere in Little Alchemy 2, you only need the most basic of elements to get started:

  1. Start by crafting Land by combining Earth and Earth.

  2. Now mix two Lands together to craft a Continent.

  3. With two Continents, you get Planet.

  4. Now mix Air with Planet to make Atmosphere.

All Crafting Recipes That Require Atmosphere in Little Alchemy 2

Now that you can make Atmosphere, is it useful? It may not seem like it at first, but there’s a long list of crafting recipes that use Atmosphere as material. Here’s the full list to help you out if you don’t mind being spoiled:

  1. Atmosphere + Air = Pressure
  2. Atmosphere + Atmosphere = Pressure
  3. Atmosphere + Boat = Rocket
  4. Atmosphere + Car = Rocket
  5. Atmosphere + City = Smog
  6. Atmosphere + Cloud = Sky
  7. Atmosphere + Container = Scuba Tank
  8. Atmosphere + Electricity = Aurora
  9. Atmosphere + Explosion = Fireworks
  10. Atmosphere + Fire = Energy
  11. Atmosphere + House = Space Station
  12. Atmosphere + Machine = Rocket
  13. Atmosphere + Metal = Rocket
  15. Atmosphere + Meteoroid = Meteor
  16. Atmosphere + Mist = Cloud
  17. Atmosphere + Motion = Bat
  18. Atmosphere + Pirate Ship = Rocket
  19. Atmosphere + Rocket = Rocket
  20. Atmosphere + Steamboat = Rocket
  21. Atmosphere + Steel = Rocket
  22. Atmosphere + Sun = Aurora
  23. Atmosphere + Train = Rocket
  24. Atmosphere + Umbrella = Parachute
  25. Atmosphere + Village = Space Station
  26. Atmosphere + Wall = Space Station
  27. Atmosphere + Water = Cloud

With that, you have everything you need to know about how to make Atmosphere in Little Alchemy 2. For more related content, check out any of the listed content down below. With our help, you’ll become a master alchemist in no time!

