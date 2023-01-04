Image via Jakub Koziol

In Little Alchemy 2, you can combine a variety of materials to make new items as well as concepts, like philosophy. That begs the question: how in the world is philosophy made with just four basic elements the game offers? If you’re having trouble, here’s how to make Philosophy in Little Alchemy 2.

How To Craft Philosophy in Little Alchemy 2

To make Philosophy in Little Alchemy 2, you need to bring together a Chicken and an Egg. For that to happen, follow along with these steps:

Start by making Life. Mix Water with Water to make Puddle. Now just keep adding Water to the newest mixture until you get Sea. Now mix Sea with Earth for Primordial Soup. Add Fire to Fire for Energy, then mix it with Primordial Soup for Life! Construct a Barn. Start with Earth and Fire to make Lava, then mix it with Air. Take the Stone you just created and mix it with Fire for Metal, then set it aside. Mix two Stones together for a Wall, then mix two Walls together for a House. Mix Earth with Metal to form a Plow, then add Earth again to form a Field. With a House + Field, you’ve got yourself a Barn. Now make Philosophy. Start with Fire and Life to make a Phoenix, then mix two to make an Egg. With the Barn you have, mix it with an Egg to get a Chicken. Join the Chicken and another Egg together and you’ll be left with Philosophy!

And there’s everything you need to know on how to make Philosophy in Little Alchemy 2. For more related content, get the scoop on how to make wood in Little Alchemy. Alternatively, we also have a guide on how to make Immortality, too.

