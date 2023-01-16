Image Source: XD Inc., XD Entertainment Pte Ltd, Xindong Network

Torchlight: Infinite is a popular dungeon-crawling RPG released in October 2022. One of the endgame’s main mechanics is collecting beacons scattered throughout various dungeons. Here, we’ll break down what beacons are and where to find them. Read everything you need to know about beacons in Torchlight: Infinite!

What Are Beacons?

Beacons are special items found throughout the dungeons of Torchlight: Infinite that gives your character the ability to access higher-tier dungeons. Typically, these items have higher drop rates from bosses; however, you can obtain them from regular mobs at the end of the main game’s story.

Where Do I Find Beacons?

Beacons can be found randomly throughout the later dungeons. Be sure to loot every mob, as beacons technically have a chance to drop from any enemy. You can also purchase certain beacons from the Tradehouse if you’re loaded with money!



As a general note: T1 dungeons will provide up to T2 beacons, T2 dungeons will provide up to T3 beacons, and so on. This is the natural progression of advancing to more content in Torchlight: Infinite. You can get access to T1 dungeons from the endgame storyline enemies.

Beacons are powerful items found throughout dungeons in Torchlight: Infinite that help you access higher-tier content. To maximize their potential, explore thoroughly while searching for them and purchase any extra ones from the Tradehouse if you seek access to a specific dungeon. That’s everything you need to know about how to get beacons in Torchlight: Infinite. If you want other rare currencies to upgrade your gear and defeat these dungeons, check out our guide on how to get Flame Elementium.

Related Posts