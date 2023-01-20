All For Honor Voice Actors, Listed

What you’ve done is wrong! You feast, while all around you people starve?!

Amber Goldfarb – Siv

Amber Goldfarb has voiced characters in a few Ubisoft games over the past few years, with her voiced featuring in the last few Assassin’s Creed games, Watch Dogs 2, and Far Cry Primal. In For Honor, she plays Siv the Ruthless, a vicious berserker warlord.

Andreas Apergis – Hervis Daubeny

Andreas Apergis plays Hervis Daubeny in For Honor, the Lord that you fight during the tutorial. Apergis has voiced characters in many Assassin’s Creed games, the Rainbow Six series, and Deus Ex: Mankind Divided.

Catherine Kidd – Apollyon

Apollyon is the undisputed Warlord of the Blackstone Legion in For Honor – played by Catherine Kidd. Her most famous video game role, before For Honor, is as Ahriman in 2008’s Prince of Persia.

Courtenay Taylor – The Orochi (Female)

Courtenay Taylor is a very experienced voice actor, having player characters in many high profile releases. She is the female voice of Fallout 4’s protagonist and has appeared in games such as Destiny and Mass Effect 2.

Erin Cottrell – Mercy

Mercy is a peacekeeper who is loyal to Apollyon. In For Honor, she is played by Erin Cottrell. Cottrell has played role in a number of video games, including Delilah in the Dishonored games and various English voices in the Final Fantasy games.

Evan Buliung – Holden Cross

Holden Cross is one of the first enemies you face in the story and is commander of the Blackstone Legion. Evan Buliung has also voiced characters in Assassin’s Creed: Unity and Far Cry Primal throughout his career.

Fred Tatasciore – Stigandr

Fred Tatasciore is known for playing Soldier: 76 in Overwatch and played Captain Lastimosa in last year’s Titanfall 2. He plays Stigandr in For Honor, a viking warlord.

Jennifer Hale – The Warden (Female)

Jennifer Hale is best known for playing Commander Shepard in Mass Effect but she has played many other characters. She has played characters in the Halo series, Bioshock Infinite, and the Metal Gear games.

Liam O’Brien – The Warden (Male)

Liam O’Brien plays the male version of the Knight Warden in For Honor. He has played characters in a lot of video game, including Gollum in Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor and Yasuo in League of Legends.

Jonathan Adams – Okuma

Jonathan Adams plays Okuma in For Honor but is known for voicing various characters in Marvel vs Capcom 3 and the Skylanders games.

Josh Keaton – The Orochi (Male)

Josh Keaton has played characters in many video games. His voice has featured in the Call of Duty series, the LEGO games, The Last of Us, Jak and Daxter, SOCOM, and more. He plays the male version of The Orochi in For Honor.

Julianna Grossman – Ranja



Julianna Grossman is known for playing various characters in Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic and Elder Scrolls Online. She plays Ranja in For Honor.

Louis-Philippe Dandenault – Seijuro

Louis-Philippe Dandenault is another voice actor that has played characters in a few Ubisoft games. He has featured in Assassin’s Creed games and the increasingly popular Rainbow Six Siege. He plays Seijuro the Samurai in For Honor.

Melanie Minichino – Momiji

Momiji appears in the Samurai story missions and is voiced by Melanie Minichino. She has played characters in games such as Halo 5, Sunset Overdrive, and Paragon during her voice acting career.

Nika Futterman – Runa

Nika Futterman plays Sticks the Badger in the Sonic games and has featured in Call of Duty games and as Gamora in Disney Infinity 3.0. She plays Runa in For Honor.

Noah Danby – Ragnar

Noah Danby is mostly known for his work in television but has featured in a video game before: Far Cry Primal. He plays Ragnar, a viking you face off against, in For Honor.

Patrick Seitz – Helvar

Seitz is an experienced voice actor who has played characters in many video games, including the Final Fantasy series, last year’s Ratchet and Clank, and Mortal Kombat X (Scorpion). He plays Helvar in For Honor.

Robert Montcalm – Stone

Robert Montcalm hadn’t played characters in a video game until last year when he featured in two high profile games. His voice could be heard in Watch Dogs 2 and Deus Ex: Mankind Divided. He can now add For Honor to that list.

Robin Atkin Downes – Gudmundr Branson

Gudmundr Branson is a viking you face in For Honor’s story mode and he is played by Robin Atkin Downes. Downes has featured in many AAA video games before, Metal Gear Solid V, The Witcher 3, Fallout 4, Uncharted 4, and Halo 5.

Sarah Elmaleh – The Raider (Female)

Sarah Elmaleh is most famous for playing Katie in Gone Home but she has featured in many other popular games. Her voice has recently features in Uncharted 4, Final Fantasy XV, and Call of Duty: Black Ops 3.

Sumalee Montano – Ayu

Ayu is a Samurai warrior you have to find in the For Honor story and is played by Sumalee Montano. Montano has appeared in many video games, including Fallout 4, Dragon Age: Inquisition, and Mass Effect 3.

Travis Willingham – The Raider (Male)

Travis Willingham is one of the most famous members of the For Honor cast having appeared in the Far Cry series, the Uncharted games, the inFamous games, and many more. He recently played Harvey Dent in Telltale’s Batman series.

