Every DCU Movie & TV Show Announced Today

DC Studios has released a video that showcases co-CEO James Gunn talking about a huge variety of movies and TV shows coming to the DCU in the next few years. Instead of using phases like the MCU does, Gunn and his co-CEO of DC Studios, Peter Safran, are seemingly using Chapters as their labels for the different phases.

DC Studios’ first chapter will start after Aquaman 2 releases December 2023 and is titled Gods and Monsters. Unfortunately for those looking forward to Gunn’s new DC films, there were almost no release dates announced besides his Superman movie, so fans will need to wait to get more information on that.

As it stands, there are ten projects announced for Chapter 1: Gods and Monsters, although Gunn has also confirmed that this is not the finalized list, with even more coming during the chapter than have been revealed thus far.

So, without further ado, here are all the projects announced and updated by James Gunn and DC Studios today.

Creature Commandos

The very first project that DC Studios has on its plate is an animated series based on the Creature Commandos team. During his presentation, James Gunn revealed that he has written every single episode and that the series is already in production.

As for what fans can expect to see in the series, the story is mainly under wraps; however, we did get to see who will make up the team. The Creature Commandos will consist of the Bride of Frankenstein, who is the protagonist of the show, and Rick Flagg Sr., Suicide Squad member Rick Flagg’s father, along with Eric Frankenstein, Doctor Phosphorus, G.I. Robot, Nina Mazursky, and Weasel.

The original comic book Creature Commandos team was first active during the World War II era, but Gunn has not confirmed when exactly the series would take place in the timeline. DC Studios has also confirmed that most, if not all, of the voice actors for the animated show, would portray the characters in live-action as well, which obviously means that Gunn has bigger plans for these characters than just the series.

Waller

A live-action series surrounding Amanda Waller is in the works, with Viola Davis set to return in the titular role. The show will be helmed by Watchmen’s Christal Henry and Doom Patrol’s Jeremy Carver. As for what Waller will be about, information is scarce; however, it has been revealed that this show will bridge the gap between Peacemaker Seasons One and Two; the second season is on hold because of Gunn’s busy schedule.

Superman: Legacy and The Authority

The previously announced Superman movie has been revealed to be titled Superman: Legacy and is tentatively set for July 11, 2025, with James Gunn reaffirming that he is still in the writing process for the film’s script. Superman: Legacy will thankfully not be an origin story, and Gunn and Safran have teased that the movie will be focused on the balance between Superman’s alien and human identities.

Another live-action film that was unveiled was The Authority, which Superman: Legacy will lead directly into, though how exactly this will happen was not specified. The Authority is seemingly looking to capitalize on the trend of comic book teams that act as a bit of a commentary on superheroes in general, like The Boys, for instance. The movie is currently in the writing stage, but unfortunately, there has been no name attached yet.

Lanterns

The Green Lantern show that was previously in development is no more, with a different series set to debut on HBO Max, which will fit within Gunn’s DCU. The series, titled Lanterns, will focus on the two most popular Green Lantern characters, John Stewart and Hal Jordan, and has been described as being in the same vein as True Detective.

According to James Gunn and Peter Safran, despite Lanterns being an HBO Max series, it will be an extremely important piece of the larger DCU puzzle and will factor into even bigger projects down the line. The mystery that Stewart and Jordan are looking into within the show, in particular, will have ramifications on the DCU as a whole.

Paradise Lost

Another series that James Gunn has revealed is one centered around Themyscira, which will be called Paradise Lost. This show will focus on the all-women island before the birth of Wonder Woman and has been described as sort of like Game of Thrones. Paradise Lost will seemingly be a look at the politics of an island made of exclusively women, showcasing the power struggle that has made Themyscira the way it is when we hopefully meet Diana at some point.

The Brave and the Bold

Another live-action Batman movie is in the works, with this one having no relation to Matt Reeves’ The Batman. The Brave and the Bold will be focused on Batman and the Damian Wayne version of Robin as they struggle with their father-son relationship, given that a group of assassins raised Damian. Gunn remained quiet on how old this Bruce Wayne will be, but given that he has an eight to ten-year-old son, he is sure to be more middle-aged in the story.

Also worth mentioning is that DC Studios has teased that this movie will serve as an introduction to the Bat Family as a whole, with even more members coming in the future.

Booster Gold

A live-action series with a much less serious tone is the upcoming comedy film Booster Gold, which will see the time traveler from the 25th century come to the present day, using futuristic technology to become a superhero. Further details beyond that were scarce, yet given a comment by Gunn, it seems likely that a theme of the movie will be Imposter Syndrome.

Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow

Getting back into the more dramatic realm, a Supergirl solo live-action movie was announced, based on the comic book story of the same name, Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, which is set to showcase a different version of the character. Instead of the more upbeat and loving Superman that audiences will apparently see in Superman: Legacy, Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow will showcase a battered and beaten-down Kryptonian.

Prolific comic book writer Tom King, who was the writer of the original Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, has been named as being involved with the team over at DC Studios, suggesting that he likely will have some involvement with the movie adaptation.

Also worth noting is that The Flash’s version of Supergirl, played by Sasha Calle, was not mentioned, meaning that they may end up deciding to cast another actress in the role.

Swamp Thing

The last project within the main DCU that was announced is a live-action movie centered around Swamp Thing. Given how much Gunn and Safran have stressed it, it does seem like Swamp Thing will be radically different in tone from the current slate, as the movie is being emphasized as a horror flick.

Besides this, there really wasn’t anything in particular announced except for the fact that Swamp Thing will still have connections to the larger DCU, despite having a different tone and feel.

The Batman Part II

One film outside the DCU that has gotten a confirmed title and release date is The Batman sequel. The movie, which will be titled The Batman Part II, is currently set to release on Oct. 3, 2025, the same year as Superman: Legacy, even though neither movie is in the same universe as the other.

The Batman mythos has been reiterated once again to be a different universe than that of the main DCU, with movies like The Batman 2 and Joker 2 now being officially labeled as Elsewhere projects. However, this doesn’t mean that Robert Pattinson’s The Batman can’t appear in the main DCU down the line, just that there are currently no plans to do so, especially not in any of the announced projects.

