Top 40 Easiest PS3 Platinum Trophies

The Walking Dead: Season 1

If you’ve played a Telltale game before, it shouldn’t surprise you that The Walking Dead is one of the easiest PS3 platinum trophies that players can get. All you need to do is complete the game. There are no trophies for collectibles or having certain people survive until the end. Just make the decisions you want and the platinum will be yours in about 8-10 hours.

Goosebumps: The Game – Goosebumps

The Game is an incredibly easy kids point-and-click adventure game with an equally easy platinum trophy to boot. There are a couple of trophies that require you to finish it in “less than 175 moves” and may need you to revisit a save for alternate endings, but with a trophy guide, it’ll be all yours in less than five hours.

Hannah Montana The Movie

All you need to do to get Hannah Montana’s platinum trophy is make sure you five-star all of the different songs in the game, and “perfect” the specific moments. As long as you do this, you’ll have plenty of credits to get the clothing and decorating trophies easily. With it being a kids game, the game is naturally very easy, making perfecting the game a walk in the park.

Wonderbook: Book of Spells

Wonderbook’s platinum on PS3 requires you to simply play through the game and complete the different sub-sections and mini-games of each chapter. They’re pretty impossible to fail, so as long as you’re willing to put three to five hours in then you’ll have another easy platinum in the bag. It’s worth noting, though, that you will need the Wonderbook, PS Eye, and Move controller accessories to play it. Oh, and it’s also not very good.

Adventure Time: Finn and Jake Investigations

Finn and Jake Investigations will likely be a hit with fans of the show, as it follows the duo solving different cases across the Land of Ooo. It’s a really easy game with collectibles that are very easy to spot as you make your way through. There are some missable trophies, but none of them require you to do anything too taxing and can be easily gotten with the help of a guide.

Megamind

While Megamind’s platinum trophy requires you to take on the game’s bosses without dying, this is easily one of the fastest and simplest PS3 platinums to get. With it being a kids game, the gameplay is very straightforward and shouldn’t be a challenge for seasoned players. You’ll have to collect BINKEY, but these are so frequent that the 3000 needed to unlock all three trophies will be done by the end of the second level. Megamind can easily be platinumed in about four to six hours depending on your skill level.

Alone in the Dark: Inferno

Inferno’s trophy list pretty much focuses just on playing through the game. There are a few collectibles which you can pick off with the help of a guide, however, the whole thing gets a lot easier thanks to an Infinite Ammo cheat. Activating it will not disable trophies, taking a lot of the challenge out of the game.

Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs

With a handful of this game’s trophies either being story-related or coming naturally as you make your way through this food-filled adventure, you’ll have no problem completing Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs in less than 10 hours without a guide. Even if you do miss one of the collectibles, you can easily revisit levels to clear them up later on, making this one you can likely 100% in an evening.

Cabela’s Adventure Camp

In order to clear all of the trophies in this PlayStation Move title, you just need to simply complete the Cabela Cup and all other activities with a female character (why exactly, we don’t know). Essentially a mini-game compilation title, it’ll take you less than three hours to complete the other specific tasks that the trophy list challenges you with. A cakewalk for anyone willing to dust off their PlayStation Move and PS3.

Puss in Boots

With nine chapters and eighteen collectibles to find, Puss in Boots’ story mode can be completed in about two hours. You’ll then need to finish a few challenge modes, but the game is so easy they’re anything but a challenge. It’s an easy movie tie-in, but it’s far from the worst game out on the PS3.

Toy Story Mania

This PlayStation Move title may seem like hard work considering there’s a grand total of 50 trophies, but its mini-game format makes this a walk in the park to platinum. Once again, with this being a kids game, it’s all a rather basic setup. The platinum requires you to meet a number of different objectives or challenges for each mini-game. Spend a bit of time with each of them and the platinum will be yours in no time. Oh, and it’s even easier if you can get someone to co-op it with you.

Terminator Salvation

Possibly one of the shortest and simplest trophy lists the PS3 ever got. Simply complete each of the game’s nine levels on the hardest difficulty (which isn’t that hard) and the platinum trophy will be yours. It’s not the best game the PS3 has to offer, but its short and simple campaign makes it a must for trophy hoarders.

Tales from the Borderlands

In case you’re after just another story-based platinum trophy for your PS3 collection, you might want to check out Tales from the Borderlands. It’s another Telltale game set in Gearbox’s popular Borderlands universe, albeit with a bunch of new lovable, fun characters. Just like with The Walking Dead, all you need to do is complete the game and you’ll get the platinum trophy at the end. It’ll take you about 10-12 hours to get, but it’s such a fun game you won’t care.

Game of Thrones

After another easy platinum trophy that doesn’t require you to meet high score criteria or go on a search for collectibles? Don’t worry, Telltale has you covered. Telltale’s Game of Thrones follows the developer’s tradition of simply rewarding you the platinum trophy for completing the game. You may face some tough choices during the game regarding your favorite characters, but you can rest assured they won’t affect you from adding another easy platinum trophy to your collection.

Rise of the Guardians

With all of its main objectives and collectibles clearly marked on your map, completing Rise of the Guardians is anything but taxing. It might take you a while to complete all of the nightmare enemies in the game, as these are the only thing that don’t show up on your map, but a couple of hours searching should have them all done and dusted. Just remember, you need to kill the nightmare enemies, so don’t let your AI teammates do it for you.

Sly Cooper and the Thievius Raccoonus HD

Sly Cooper’s HD remake on PS3 may seem like it’ll be a lot of work to get the platinum, but don’t let the trophy list fool you. Most of those different trophies will be unlocked if you simply play through the game naturally. Replay some missions to sweep up any remaining clue bottles and you’ll have another platinum for your collection in under 15 hours. And to make it all even better, Sly Cooper is a great game, so you should enjoy the platinum grind all the same.

NCIS

Based on the hit TV show, this point-and-click adventure will see players searching scenes for evidence before playing little mini-games to gather clues and ultimately solve the case. Luckily, the trophy list focuses on you completing the different cases and doing each of the different mini-game activities a certain number of times. As long as you play through all of the cases in the game, you’ll have the platinum trophy by the end. It’ll take you around six to 10 hours to complete depending on your skill level.

Trine 2

One silver and 11 gold trophies stand between you and Trine 2’s platinum, and luckily they’re not at all challenging. You don’t even need to finish the game to get the platinum, making it possible to have the whole trophy list polished off in roughly five hours. If you’re having trouble popping a particular trophy, there are plenty of guides for you to check that you’re doing everything right.

Disney Pixar’s UP

With a playthrough of this child-friendly movie tie-in coming in at about six hours, you’re looking at way under 10 hours total for the platinum trophy. The game can be finished in one sitting and if you keep a trophy guide next to you, polishing off the last few trophies will take you no longer than an extra hour.

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive

By simply playing a bunch of games against bots set on Easy difficulty, you’ll have a majority of Global Offensive’s trophy list already ticked off. Jump online with some friends to boost some of the others and the platinum will be yours. It’s possible to do this in as few as three matches, though it all comes down to how good you are at the game.

Life Is Strange

Life Is Strange is all about messing with time and teen drama. While you’ll grab a handful of episodes for completing each of the five episodes, most of the trophies require you to take all 10 optional photos in each episode. This may seem difficult, but grab a trophy guide and pick ’em off as you go and you’ll have another platinum trophy in your collection in no time.

Barbie and Her Sisters Puppy Rescue

Barbie and Her Sisters Puppy Rescue has 21 incredibly easy trophies for you to unlock. However, just because they’re simple in premise, that doesn’t mean you won’t have to grind a little bit to unlock the platinum. Even so, with the help of a trophy guide, you should be able to dust off this trophy list in about 10 hours. However, if you focus primarily on getting 45 puppies for the Flea Flurry trophy, most of the others should come about naturally along the way.

Assassin’s Creed Liberation HD

With this Vita game finally arriving on PS3, the trophy list also got significantly easier. No multiplayer trophies and the removal of other time-consuming ones such as The Climber means this should only take you about 13 hours to beat. Sure, you’ll need to grab some collectibles and synchronize with viewpoints, but it’s far easier than most other platinum trophies on the PS3.

Teslagrad

Teslagrad isn’t just a great game well worth your time, but it’s also one incredibly easy platinum trophy, too. Teslagrad’s platinum and the rest of its trophies are completely centered around picking up the 36 collectibles in the game. Simply check out this video guide to net an extra PS3 platinum in no time.

Minecraft: Story Mode

While Minecraft: Story Mode may contain some trophies that require you to do something other than completing the chapters of its episodes, this is still an incredibly easy platinum trophy to add to your collection on PS3. If you’re struggling to grab the last few, there are plenty of trophy guides to help you polish this one off.

Kick Ass 2

The game was released alongside the movie in 2013. It follows the style of the film, featuring over the top combat and comic strip style cutscenes and visuals. The main focus of the gameplay is the combat, but it’s all very easy. There are no bronze trophies in the list, with all but four being ones you’ll get automatically by completing the game. You can then return to specific chapters to clear up the collectible trophies.

Steins Gate 0

The game is a visual novel that presents the viewpoints of several characters. Okabe, one of those characters, becomes a tester for the artificial intelligence system, Amadeus. Most of the trophies are awarded for completing the many chapters in the game, and for seeing each of the endings. Simply load a save somewhere before the end, and ensure that you do something different to prompt a different ending.

Assassin’s Creed 2

Assassin’s Creed 2 is not only one of the best games in the series, introducing Ezio to us, but it has the easiest trophy list. Most of them will unlock in one playthrough, with silvers being awarded for completing each chapter, and the rest can be cleared up by collecting things like feathers as you explore Italy. Finishing the story will take 10-12 hours and a collecting everything else will add another few hours on.

Ben 10: Omniverse

Based on the animated TV show, Ben 10: Omniverse sees the titular character’s new partner, Rook, be sent back in time, finding Ben from when he was eleven years old. Most of the trophies see you take on enemies, pull off combos, and find items around the world but, since the game is so short and easy, it doesn’t take long to do everything that is required to get the platinum.

Murdered: Soul Suspect

Murdered: Soul Suspect is essentially a detective game that sees you analyze clues to determine why you died. What makes obtaining the platinum so simple is how short the game is, how small the open-world map is, and how repetitive the mechanics are. You’ll unlock most of them organically as you play, but the rest can be cleared up quickly by simply repeating many of the things you did during the story mode playthrough.

The Smurfs 2

As is the premise of most Smurfs media, The Smurfs 2 see you attempt to save Smurfette from Gargamel across six different worlds during a story mode that takes no longer than three hours to complete. Most will unlock as you play, usually for collecting coins or completing chapters, and the rest can be obtained easily if you have a look at the trophy list before you start.

The Penguins of Madagascar

Taking control of the famous Penguins of Madagascar, you need to save the world from Dolphin Domination, defeating Dr. Blowhole along the way. To get all the trophies, simply finish the main game, which isn’t long at all, and begin playing the mini games, all of which are unlocked by purchasing everything that is available from King Julien’s store.

Ride

Ride may be more for motorbike racing fans than the standard gamer, but it is a quick and easy platinum either way. You simply need to get gold medals in some of the events, which is very simple once you get the hang of the controls, and buy a bike from each of the manufacturers, which you can do after winning enough races.

Goat Simulator

Goat Simulator is one of the silliest games ever made. You control a goat, as the title suggests, and you roam the world, annoying the locals and bumping into things. You don’t do a lot, but the ragdoll physics make it a laugh to play. The trophy list is also quite straight forward, asking you to do little more than some specific tasks around the world, usually involving something ridiculous.

The Walking Dead: Season Two

Clementine’s story continues in Telltale’s second season of The Walking Dead. This time you control her as she does everything she can to survive. The trophies are just as easy as in every other Telltale game. All you need to do is finish each of the five chapters. You’ll be awarded with trophies as you go and the platinum will unlock once you get to the end of the final episode. Also, the game tells an excellent story that is certainly worth playing through. It isn’t the quickest, but it’s one of the easiest.

Batman: The Telltale Series

Telltale’s Batman series doesn’t just stick to seeing you beat up bad guys, giving you plenty of time to spend as Bruce Wayne. The story is fast paced and full of iconic villains, each of which are given more of a personality than usual. The trophy list is also just as simple as every other Telltale game, asking you to do nothing more than finish the five chapters to unlock the platinum.

Prince of Persia: Forgotten Sands

The last Prince of Persia game on PS3 was fun and had a very easy trophy list. The platinum could be unlocked in one playthrough, as long as you destroyed all sarcophagi along the way. That trophy is even called ‘Got Walkthrough,’ alluding to the fact that you’ll probably need one to find them all. Everything else is very simple and should unlock organically.

Sherlock Holmes: Crimes and Punishment

The second game in the series, Crimes and Punishment follows the iconic detective as he attempts to solve another mind-bending case. The game itself, however, is not so mind-bending. You’ll need to solve puzzles as you go, working towards the final discovery. If you’re using a guide, it will be incredibly easy, but most gamers won’t need one at all.

Back to the Future

One of the early Telltale games, Back to the Future’s trophy list isn’t quite as straight forward as those you’ll find in games like The Walking Dead. However, the game is still episodic in structure, with you needing to do specific things in each one to unlock the platinum. Simply follow a guide as you play, so that you don’t make any mistakes, and you’ll have all the trophies in eight hours or so.

Cars Race-O-Rama

Cars Race-O-Rama is a basic spin-off of the Pixar movies that is clearly aimed at children, so you’d expect it to be easy. What makes it so easy however, especially when it comes to getting the platinum trophy, is that you do not need to win any of the races. You simply have to finish in the top three for any objective, meaning you’ll rarely have to repeat a race, as long as you have at least some racing game ability.