Donald Glover’s Next Show Is a Dark, Beyonce-Inspired Sister Series to Atlanta

Image Source: Vanity Fair

After Atlanta ended, most people were wondering what Donald Glover would create next, and there’s finally an answer: Swarm.

In an interview with Vanity Fair, Glover, and co-creator Janine Nabers discuss the new TV series, and how it’ll be the sister series to Atlanta. Swarm will star Dominique Fishback (Judas and the Black Messiah) as Dre, a young woman obsessed with a fictional pop star (who is very similar to Beyoncé), and how her fandom takes her to dark, unexpected places.

About the reference points for the show, Glover told Vanity Fair:

“We just thought it’d be fun to make a post-truth Piano Teacher mixed with The King of Comedy,” he said. “We were really interested in creating an antihero story, through the lens of a Black, modern-day woman.”

Swarm’s pilot was shot on film, features incredibly long takes, and has several narratively risky moments, that require a committed actor who can deliver all those different tones and in shooting the pilot, Fishback delivered. If the acting and writing weren’t exciting enough, Nabers also noted the crew was full of Atlanta alums, and that’s why the show feels like “A sister to Atlanta and in the same tonal space.”

Although the show still doesn’t have a release date, is being run by Nabers, and stars Dominique Fishback, Chloe Bailey (Grown-ish), and Damson Idris (Snowfall) and will be released on Amazon Prime Video.

