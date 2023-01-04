How to Fix Baboon Error in Destiny 2

With Destiny 2 requiring you to always be online and connected to its servers, chances are you’ll at some point stumble into one of the game’s error codes. One error code that players seem to be suffering a lot from during these early days is the Baboon error code.

What Does the Baboon Error Code Mean?

According to the Bungie website, the Baboon error code “can be due to packet loss or disconnections between your home network and Bungie. It can be caused by certain WiFi setups, or mobile hotspots that may have experienced a blip or loss of connection.”

How to Fix Destiny 2 Baboon Error

If you’re getting the Baboon error code while playing the game, it’s recommended that you switch to a wired connection if possible or try restarting your router. If this fails, try completely exiting out of Destiny 2 on your console and starting it back up again.

If all of this fails, you may need to look into making sure your NAT type is open, or contact Bungie for further technical assistance. Here’s hoping a quick restart of your router or Destiny 2 is all that’s needed, though.

With a bit of luck, though, using a more stable, wired connection should do the trick. This has worked for us in the past, so if you’ve been using a mobile hotspot or a patchy WiFi connection, this should be your first port of call.

For more tricks, guides, and handy tips on Destiny 2, be sure to check out our wiki.

Related Posts