How To Fix the Permissions to Access Online Multiplayer May Have Changed Error in Destiny 2

Destiny 2 continues to prove one of the most popular games in the world over five years after its initial launch. But even after such a long time out in the wild it still suffers from its fair share of bugs and errors. Here’s how to fix “Permissions to Access Online Multiplayer May Have Changed” error in Destiny 2 if you’re struggling to find a solution.

Permissions to Access Online Multiplayer Have Changed Error in Destiny 2 Explained

This error message is designed to inform players that they have lost connection to the Destiny 2 servers and “permissions to access online multiplayer may have changed or your profile may have been signed in elsewhere.”

This is an issue that first cropped up way back in 2017:

We are investigating players on PlayStation 4 receiving errors indicating permissions to access online multiplayer may have changed. — Bungie Help (@BungieHelp) September 7, 2017

If you’re getting this error, Bungie recommends the following solutions:

Renew the account subscription if the account’s PlayStation Plus or Xbox Live Gold subscription has expired

Restore licenses if the PlayStation Plus or Xbox Live subscriptions are confirmed to still be active

Clear the console cache to remove potentially corrupted temporary data that may be impacted the account’s licenses

Log out of the PlayStation Network or Xbox Live account on any alternative consoles

Log out and sign back into the PlayStation Network or Xbox Live accounts on the target console

Add additional security features to their accounts on alternative consoles to prevent unauthorized access

Check PlayStation Support or Xbox Support for potential maintenance or service outages

As you can probably tell from those solutions, the issue is really only solved by essentially rebooting and refreshing every login and start-up procedure for the game. It isn’t an error that should persist once you have taken those measures, but if it does, you might be forced to simply wait for Bungie’s servers to refresh and try again later.

Hopefully, this how to fix “Permissions to Access Online Multiplayer May Have Changed” error in Destiny 2 was helpful. For more on the game, check out Twinfinite’s detailed wiki.

