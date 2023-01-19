Destiny 2: Best Sidearms for PvE, PvP, Gambit (2023)

Sidearms in Destiny 2 have received some attention in recent months and have been a far more exciting option as of The Witch Queen. With that in mind, let’s take a look at the best Destiny 2 sidearms in 2023 for PvE, PvP & Gambit right now

Best Destiny 2 Sidearms 2023

Best for PvE & Gambit

Trespasser (Energy, Arc, Exotic) – Purchase from Exotic Kiosk.

(Energy, Arc, Exotic) – Purchase from Exotic Kiosk. Drang (Energy, Solar) – Obtained from Season of the Haunted Activities.

(Energy, Solar) – Obtained from Season of the Haunted Activities. Devil’s Ruin (Energy, Solar, Exotic) – Purchase from Exotic Kiosk.

(Energy, Solar, Exotic) – Purchase from Exotic Kiosk. Forerunner (Kinetic, Exotic) – Obtained via Magnum Opus quest during 30th Anniversary event.

(Kinetic, Exotic) – Obtained via Magnum Opus quest during 30th Anniversary event. Peacebond (Kinetic, Stasis) – Possible drop from completing Iron Banner matches and turning in Tokens.

(Kinetic, Stasis) – Possible drop from completing Iron Banner matches and turning in Tokens. Traveler’s Chosen (Kinetic, Exotic) – Purchase from Exotic Kiosk.

(Kinetic, Exotic) – Purchase from Exotic Kiosk. Rat King (Kinetic, Exotic) – Purchase from Exotic Kiosk.

Let’s be frank, Sidearms in PvE need A LOT of attention in order for them to be viable in endgame content. The overall problem with them is while they’re fun to use in niche content like Strikes or Public Events, endgame content like Raids or Dungeons require weapons and loadouts that aren’t meant for close ranges.

This is also apparent in content like Nightfalls, where Power level matters the greatest. If you are 25 Power below, you would want to avoid rushing enemies that could one-shot you easily. Hopefully, the new changes in the upcoming Lightfall DLC can allow Sidearms to shine in endgame content.

Best Sidearms for PvP & Crucible

Devil’s Ruin (Energy, Solar, Exotic) – Purchase from Exotic Kiosk.

(Energy, Solar, Exotic) – Purchase from Exotic Kiosk. Drang (Energy, Solar) – Obtained from Season of the Haunted Activities.

(Energy, Solar) – Obtained from Season of the Haunted Activities. Forgiveness (Energy, Arc) – Possible drop from completing Trials of Osiris matches.

(Energy, Arc) – Possible drop from completing Trials of Osiris matches. Peacebond (Kinetic, Stasis) – Possible drop from completing Iron Banner matches and turning in Tokens.

(Kinetic, Stasis) – Possible drop from completing Iron Banner matches and turning in Tokens. Rat King (Kinetic, Exotic) – Obtained via the Exotic Kiosk.

(Kinetic, Exotic) – Obtained via the Exotic Kiosk. Empirical Evidence (Kinetic) – Obtained from Throne World Activities.

(Kinetic) – Obtained from Throne World Activities. Allied Demand (Kinetic) – Possible drop from completing Iron Banner matches and turning in Tokens.

(Kinetic) – Possible drop from completing Iron Banner matches and turning in Tokens. Traveler’s Chosen (Kinetic, Exotic) – Purchase from Exotic Kiosk.

(Kinetic, Exotic) – Purchase from Exotic Kiosk. Liminal Vigil (Kinetic, Stasis) – Possible reward for completing Spire of the Watcher Dungeon.

Sidearms in PvP are a much different story compared to PvE. Recent buffs over the last two seasons have allowed them to dominate the close quarters with little to no room to counter them.

New additions include Allied Demand, Liminal Vigil, Empirical Evidence, and Forgiveness. Forgiveness in particular is arguably the strongest Energy Sidearm in the game currently, and is one of the most-used weapons in Trials of Osiris.

The Exotic Sidearms remain vigilant as ever, with Forerunner being the top choice with it’s ludicrous range and stability. Rat King is works hand in hand for those pesky Void Hunters that love to become invisible.

Overall, Sidearms in PvP are in a very good spot. Unless they receive a nerf in the near future, they will likely continue to dominate the close-range for quite some time.

That’s all for our best sidearms in Destiny 2 2023 for PvE, PvP, & Gambit as of Destiny 2: The Witch Queen. If we missed something, let us know in the comments below.

