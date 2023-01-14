Demon Slayer Season 2 Is Coming to Netflix Later This Month
Netflix anime fans rejoice.
The second season of Demon Slayer is finally making its way to Netflix, which is good news for those eager to watch the series in English.
On Jan. 14, Netflix began running an announcement via the Demon Slayer listing on its streaming platform. The announcement notes that Demon Slayer Season 2 is set to arrive on Jan. 21, and shows a scene from the Mugen Train arc’s first episode wherein Rengoku assists some local residents of a village. It’s unclear at this time whether or not this will include every episode from the show’s second season or just the episodes which adapt the Mugen Train arc.
However, this does present good news for English dub watchers. Netflix has been known to hold off on releasing seasons of anime until an English dub is available for them, barring simulcast shows such as Komi can’t communicate. This points to it being very likely that the dub for Demon Slayer’s second season will be made available alongside the second season’s release, giving fans more options outside of Crunchyroll for streaming the series.
All of this comes as fans are waiting eagerly for the third season’s release. Confirmed to be coming out in April, the third season will also see its first episode released theatrically alongside the final two episodes of Season 2. Tickets are still not available for preorder or purchase, but are expected to be made available to the public as the theatrical run’s dates grow closer.
In the meantime, Demon Slayer can be viewed on Netflix up to season 1, while Season 2 can be viewed on Crunchyroll both subbed and dubbed.