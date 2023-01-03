Christoph Waltz Is the Boss from Hell in Amazon’s The Consultant

Amazon Prime Video

Christoph Waltz is not who he seems to be in The Consultant.

Christoph Waltz has been in the entertainment industry for quite some time, lending his immense talents to movies such as Inglorious Basterds, Django Unchained, and last year’s rendition of Pinnochio. No matter the role, Waltz has always managed to maintain a menacing persona, and his latest work in The Consultant only bolsters that profile while making fans never want to work for him ahead of the show’s launch at the end of February.

The show is based on a novel by Bentley Little, covering the story of Regus Patoff, a consultant hired to help improve CompWare regain its footing, post a big merger.

As soon as Patoff joins the company, it becomes evident that he is not the pleasant consultant he seems to be, as his actions become dark and suspicious, with his only motive being to “improve the business.” It seems like Patoff is taking his job description a little too seriously, as the trailer showcases just how far Waltz’s character will go to protect what he’s in charge of.

When Does The Consultant Come Out on Amazon Prime?

The Consultant stars Waltz alongside Nat Wolff (Naked Brothers Band), Brittany O’Grady (The White Lotus), and Aimee Carrero (Young and Hungry). Tony Basgallop, known for his work on Apple TV’s, The Servant, is at the helm of this dark comedy workplace thriller. The show will launch on Feb. 24, with all eight-episodes launching on said date.

