Can You Play One Piece Odyssey on Steam Deck? Answered

One Piece Odyssey is the next installment in the One Piece video game franchise, making a significant change by adopting a turn-based RPG formula. Odyssey is hitting all platforms minus the Switch, and the omission of Nintendo’s handheld raises the question of whether or not it works on Valve’s handheld. Fear not; here’s what you need to know about whether or not One Piece Odyssey is playable on Steam Deck.

Is One Piece Odyssey Steam Deck Verified?

Image source: Bandai Namco Entertainment

At the current moment, it is unclear whether or not One Piece Odyssey is compatible with Steam Deck. However, given Bandai Namco’s track record of titles released on Steam, the outlook seems to be positive that this title will perform up to par on the handheld.

As mentioned, it’s unclear whether or not One Piece Odyssey is Steam Deck verified as the game has yet to release. However, as Bandai Namco is the publisher of this title, the company has twenty Steam Deck-verified titles in its portfolio, including Game of the Year winner Elden Ring, Little Nightmares, and many more. With that said, it paints a picture of hope for fans looking to take the latest One Piece adventure on the road with them. As always, keep your eyes peeled for official confirmation from the developers or the official Steam Deck verified page to get more information on the game’s performance.

That’s all you need to know about whether or not you can play One Piece Odyssey on the Steam Deck. For more One Piece-related content, check out the gameplay trailer for Odyssey, the pre-order bonuses for the game, or 30 of the best anime fights of all time.

