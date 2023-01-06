Brock & Misty Return to the Pokemon Anime to Bid Ash Farewell One Last Time

Big changes are going on in the Pokemon anime, with the beloved protagonist, Ash, set to leave the show after 25 years, marking the end of one truly iconic and much-loved era. This news was released to the public on Twitter in December 2022, alongside a preview image of the two new protagonists that are primed to take over.

Following this, Crunchyroll has just made an announcement that will capture the heart of your inner child: Brock and Misty are set to make a return appearance during Ash’s final episodes in the Pokemon anime. That’s right, Ash’s original companions are going to join him on screen one last time, helping us all see our boy out the way he deserves.

You can see the announcement made by Crunchyroll below:

NEWS: Misty and Brock Return to Pokémon Anime For Ash’s Final Episodes



This is a fitting choice. After all, who better to bring back than the two friends Ash had by his side the first time he entered a Gym Challenge and Pokemon League Tournament? Both characters have made appearances on occasion since going their separate ways from Ash, but this could be their most significant reunition of all time.

Although Brock and Misty have been confirmed to get to spend some final moments with Ash, that has sparked the question in the Pokemon community of who else might be worthy of one last appearance. After all, Ash has had many more well-loved traveling companions across his 25 years on screen. And, of course, we must remember the likes of Gary Oak, Ash’s first real rival and competition ever — here’s hoping he shows up too.

The episodes will also feature a remixed version of the original Pokemon anime theme song, returning to the show’s roots to close things out with a nostalgic nod. Get your inner child ready, and try to hold back those waterworks for this emotional end of an era.

Ash’s last episodes will be released in an 11-episode series in Japan on Jan 13, 2023, under the title Pokemon: Aim to be a Master. As far as English release dates go, they have yet to be confirmed, but the episodes will appear on Netflix as the final batch in Pokemon Ultimate Journeys: The Series.