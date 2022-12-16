Ash & Pikachu Leave Pokemon Anime After 25 Years of Being the Very Best Like No One Ever Was

Image Source: The Pokémon Company International

Pokemon’s Twitter account just made a seismic announcement that will surprise all Pokemon fans: Ash and Pikachu are ending their story from Pokemon Ultimate Journeys: The Series with an 11-episode season.

You can see the trailer with the announcement below:

An all-new Pokémon series has been announced!



Join 2 new characters and 3 Paldea starter Pokémon as they adventure through the Pokémon world! Plus, commemorate Ash’s journey with special episodes concluding Pokémon Ultimate Journeys: The Series.



Coming soon in 2023 and beyond! pic.twitter.com/2lrM6W1dgW — Pokémon (@Pokemon) December 16, 2022

After 25 seasons, of Ash and his inseparable Pikachu fighting all kinds of Pokemon, this will be their last dance, and after Ash became the ultimate world champion last month, there are not that many places left to go with the character.

Ash and Pikachu debuted in 1997 on the tv series Pokemon, and have been entertaining fans from both the tv show and the video games since then, so getting this final adventure will probably be a tear-jerker for many generations of Pokemon fans.

If that wasn’t enough big news, Pokemon also announced there’s going to be a new show with new characters. For now, all they’ve shown is that the series will have two new characters: a girl wearing a blue coat and a red-haired boy with a cap, and three Paldea starter Pokémon: Sprigatito, Fuecoco, and Quaxly.

Fans are already speculating about the identity of the new protagonists, and, especially, if the girl might be related to Ash in some way, based on her appearance. All those questions will be answered once the show is on the air.

Pokemon Ultimate Journeys: The Series’ final chapters, which will end Ash and Pikachu’s story will be released in Japan on Jan 13, 2023, and will consist of 11 episodes. The new show doesn’t have a title or a release date yet, but it will probably also debut in 2023.

