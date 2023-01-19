With its array of guns and early origins traced to saving the world from a zombie apocalypse, it’s only natural that Fortnite has a strong military theme. As the series evolved and the narrative took everyone to new worlds, the game has evolved into all sorts of popular styles and collaborations to keep players invested. Even with all the fantastic variety, it’s always fun to switch up your character to military-styled skins, especially when you’re in a hardcore competitive mood. For those instances, or if you’re a fan of the army, here are the top 10 best military Fortnite skins that’ll have you wearing ghillie suits and applying camouflage face paint while you’re in a virtual battle royale.

Elite Agent

The Elite Agent comes from the Season 3 Battle Pass as a tier 87 reward, but that doesn’t mean it’s any less special than a non-battle pass skin. You might recognize the female model used for this skin since she’s been repeatedly used throughout Fortnite’s repertoire, but it still has a special quality to it thanks to the sleeper special forces vibe and two variations; one with a helmet plus balaclava and the other with an exposed face. Get this skin if you’re after a clean military skin with dark colors and a touch of camouflage.

Insight

This rare skin can be purchased in the Item Shop for the standard price of 1,300 V-Bucks and was released in Season 6 as part of the Ranged Recon Set. This skin is similar to the Elite Agent but offers a more hardcore appearance for fans of full dark gray camouflage with techy night vision complete with a stylish touch of a turquoise shemagh. The small color accents add nice detailing, especially if you like blueish colors, and this has a special forces look that is clean and sleek.

Shadow Archetype

The Shadow Archetype was released in Chapter 2: Season 4 in the Item Shop for 1,500 V-bucks by itself, and as part of the Shadow Strike Pack for 2,800 V-bucks. With a complex-looking set of goggles and a stealthy-looking suit with white accents, it captures the modern street techwear style with a special forces functionality. This skin has appeared less than 20 times as of this article, so if you want this futuristic military style, you better check on the regular, otherwise, it might slip away in the shadows.

Toy Trooper

The Toy Trooper might be an uncommon skin, but that makes it a bargain at only 800 V-bucks. A nice throwback to the miniature plastic soldier toys of days gone by, this skin has a nice aesthetic that is totally military-themed. Upon its release, the straight green color proved to be unfair since it easily blended with all the green on the map, and even after adding a red and grey variation, the skin was updated with an aged look to make it stand out more. Whether or not that changed its natural camouflage ability is still a point of discussion within the community, but this is a perfect choice for those who enjoy the old-school toy theme and like the available colors.

Plastic Paratrooper

The Plastic Paratrooper was available solo or as part of the Toy Soldier Set from Season 9 with the Toy Trooper skin above. The main reason this skin gets a one-up on the Toy Soldier is that Epic gave this guy more accessories in the form of additional pouches and a tactical chest strap. Otherwise, it makes for a great partner to the female model, and together, the two skins make for a nice addition to your military theme skins and overall skin collection. Get this skin when you see it in the shop since it only costs 800 V-bucks for being Uncommon in rarity and you’ll be able to bring your plastic toy soldiers into the virtual world of Fortnite.

Stingray

The Stingray skin is a rare outfit that costs 1,200 V-bucks and was released in Chapter 2: Season 1 as part of the Fathoms Deep Set. With its unique face net that looks like a black ski mask and hoodie, it has a mysterious and menacing appearance that’s sure to intimidate your opponents. It also has special forces vibes with all of the tactical gear and its monotone colorway. It’s been a long time since this appeared in the Item Shop so make sure to grab it if you do see it, otherwise, it’ll go back to the deep sea and remain hidden.

Scuba Jonesy

Scuba Jonesy looks like he jumped straight out of a G.I. Joe toy line, looking like a legit US Navy SEAL. That combination alone makes this purple special forces skin a fantastic addition to any locker collection. The only downside to this skin is that it was only available in the battle pass of Chapter 2: Season 3 as a level 20 reward. It also has a maskless variation showing Jonesy in all his long-bearded and mustache bravado. If you were able to get this, make sure to enjoy it and take it out for a dive.

Doom Slayer

Doom Slayer is a new skin brought in with the Chapter 4: Season 1 Battle Pass at level 26. Influenced by the Doom video game franchise, this skin is sci-fi military at its most iconic. The futuristic battle suit and armor plating reveal the tropes seen in almost every sci-fi military series.

This is not a bad thing, though, as it’s an entertaining way to enjoy a sci-fi military style in Fortnite and show off your love for the gory, FPS series. Make sure you get this skin while you can so you can suit up and take things to the next level.

Raptor

Raptor is a legendary skin from Season 1 that costs a whopping 2,000 V-bucks but is worth every V-buck. Updated with a red glow style, this skin hasn’t been seen since 2021 so it should be on every rare skin collector’s list.

Capturing the stylish bomber jackets worn by WWII fighter pilots along with dangerous accessories and a yellow ski mask, this guy is super stylish and looks ready to take the fight to his opponents to get that Victory Royale. If you want to take on the competition with some panache and historical military flair, look no further, get Raptor and take a bite out of your enemies.

Sky Stalker

Sky Stalker is another legendary skin that costs 2,000 V-bucks from Season 4’s Sky Stalker Set and in our opinion is the best of all military skins on this list. It’s got historical WWI vibes with the light green gas mask, and who doesn’t enjoy rocking a sleek grey trench coat with exterior shoulder straps?

The brown belt with golden buckle and green binoculars is a nice touch, and this skin can be put together with endless possibilities of back bling, pick axes, and more for maximum fashion. It only appeared in the Item Shop once in 2022, so it won’t be back for a long time, so grab this skin if you ever get the chance and bring the best military Fortnite skin to the battle royale!

With any of these top 10 best military Fortnite skins, you can be sure to make a statement when you play. Fans of the army, special forces, and warfare can appreciate this list while adding more skins to their locker collections. In the meantime, check out some in-game clues that might hint at a future event and make sure you visit all the NPCs in Chapter 4 season 1 while you’re at it.

