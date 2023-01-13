Top 14 Best Games Like Oxenfree

Night in the Woods

For fans of Oxenfree’s depiction of the carefree and painful experiences of twentysomethings, then Into The Woods is perfect. The game’s mystery blends together concerns regarding generational differences, the fragile economies of America’s old towns, the threat of stagnation, and the confusing path to stability. Mechanically, the game offers the same narrative choice and puzzle elements as Oxenfree, albeit through a more sobering filter.

INSIDE

Playdead’s INSIDE contains no dialogue, instead offering the studio’s mastery of showing a story through mechanics and images alone. Players essentially solve a series of puzzles, interspersed with stealth and evasion sections. Giving away too much would veer into spoiler territory given the game’s short runtime, but its a glorious meditation on player agency and politics.

Life is Strange

Despite its slightly patchy graphics and lack of polish, DONTNOD’s Life is Strange is still the most endearing portrayal of teenage school life released in the past few years. Blending together the complex undertones of school society and politics with the supernatural, Life is Strange offers an appeal similar to Oxenfree.

Gone Home

2013’s Gone Home was something of a watershed moment for the walking simulator subgenre, splitting reactions. For those not put off by the title’s lack of mechanical depth, then Gone Home offers an astutely mature story on the Western nuclear family and the often traumatic process of catching up with a home left behind. Players assume the role of Katie, a woman who returns home from overseas to find her family home empty, littered with moving boxes and half-filled suitcases.

Kentucky Route Zero

Kentucky Route Zero is a point-and-click episodic game that takes place along a stretch of road around Mammoth Cave National Park. Players assume the role of Conway, a truck driver, who works as a delivery man for an antique shop. Along the way, Conway gets lost, stopping off for directions whilst meeting a variety of odd, distinctly Lynchian characters.

Firewatch

Set in the Shoshone National Forest, Firewatch tells the story of Henry, a recently divorced man who escapes his life to a job as a fire lookout in his favorite patch of woods. The only other character in the game is Delilah, a plucky, funny, and charismatic supervisor who warms Henry’s ears throughout the title. What unfolds is a mystery that is as much about Henry as it is the Park, offering a plot that meanders between the past and future.

To The Moon

To The Moon is a contender for the saddest game of all time. For those who enjoyed Oxenfree’s simple visuals and mature story, look no further. Created on the RPG Maker XP engine, the game mirrors the artistic sensibilities of older titles such as Dragon Quest. Players assume the role of Dr. Eva Rosalene and Dr. Neil Watts, who are tasked with fulfilling the dream of the elderly Johnny Wyles, who wishes to go to the moon.

Thimbleweed Park

Thimbleweed Park is very X-Files, but has enough of its own idiosyncrasies to become more than its inspirations. Drawing inspiration from early graphic adventure games, Thimbleweed Park mirrors the investigative elements of Oxenfree, along with a dose of humor. Players assume the role of FBI agents Ray and Reyes who are investigating a series of murders at a town called Thimbleweed Park, where all is not what it seems.

Undertale

Undertale was monumental when it released in 2015. Spawning a massive fandom, rave reviews, and even breaking Japan, this indie title stands on its own creativity alone. This RPG title contained an experimental system whereby experience points were called “execution points,” raising questions regarding the ludonarrative dissonance between gaming’s favorite measure of progress and its stories.

Gods Will Be Watching

Continuing the point-and-click theme, Gods Will Be Watching places massive emphasis on player decision. Players must manage resources and time management to aid members of a private organization through a multitude of problems, with solutions ranging from hunting for food to killing off members to save on resources.

That Dragon, Cancer

Little can really be said about That Dragon, Cancer that hasn’t already been written. Out of respect for those who made the game, no spoilers will be given out here. In essence, this game tells the tale of life under terminal cancer, and should be played by anyone who believes in the scope of this medium.

Zero Escape

Zero Escape is a Japanese light novel and point-and-click series that places emphasis on quick decisions that have far-reaching consequences. Kidnapped and taken to an unknown location, nine people find themselves forced to participate in a violent game by an enigmatic master called Zero. The title mirrors the intensity of Oxenfree’s toughest moments, but on an even more impressive scale.

Detention

Not many games come out of Taiwan, but given Detention’s quality, more should be being made. For those who enjoyed the scarier, more supernatural elements of Oxenfree, then Detention is the perfect game for them. The title is an atmospheric horror set in the 1960s, where players assume the role of a Taiwanese schoolgirl. Blending together horror with the political terrors of Taiwanese martial law, Detention is a joyous surprise and its effect lasts long after the credits roll.

Darkside Detective

Darkside Detective is kind of like the Twilight Zone of video games. The game is extremely referential, with light-hearted nods to Bates Motel and Twin Peaks alike. Essentially, the game is a point-and-click micro-adventure. Players assume of the role of the hilariously cynical detective Francis McQueen, who really wishes people would stop dropping missing cat cases on his desk.