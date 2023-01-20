All Voice Actors in Battlefield 5

Mark Strong – The Narrator

The narrator’s voice is played by Mark Strong, a British actor who typically plays cold, calculated antagonists. You may remember from him from Kingsman: Secret Service, in which he played Merlin. He also played Sinestro in Green Lantern, mob boss Frank D’Amico in Kick-Ass, and Lord Blackthorn in Sherlock Holmes. He has a long history in British television, and more recently, roles in video games like Star Wars Battlefront II.

Craig Fairbrass – George Mason

Craig Fairbrass plays the role of battle-hardened veteran George Mason in Battlefield V. Fairbrass, born in London’s east end, he’s recognizable voice has colored characters across television, film, and videos games. His most notable roles are that of antagonists in movies like Cliffhanger, Rise of the Footsoldier, and White Noise 2. Somewhat ironically, he’s been a longstanding voice talent for Activision’s Call of Duty franchise.

Synnøve Macody Lund – Astrid

Synnøve Macody Lund is an acclaimed Norwegian actress and director, known for Headhunters, Haunted, and Black Widows. In Battlefield V, she joins the voice cast to play Astrid, a member of the Norwegian resistance in the war story Nordlys.

Mark Rowley – Voice Talent

Scottish-born actor Mark Rowley draws on experience starring in TV series such as The Last Kingdom. He’s also starred in video game franchises like Star Wars Battlefront II. Notably, he played the role of Alexander Graham Bell in Assassin’s Creed Syndicate. Unfortunately, we do not yet have clarification as to which character he plays in Battlefield V.

Zoe Tapper – Voice Talent

Zoë Tapper is a British actress, known for her roles in TV series such as Stage Beauty, Affinity, and Desperate Romantics (2009). She’s also voiced video game roles before, most recently Captain Aeldys in Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire. Unfortunately, we do not yet have clarification as to which character she plays in Battlefield V.

Anna Koval – Voice Talent

Anna Koval is an actress, known for Ripper Street, Misfits, and Outnumbered. She’s starred in several video games previous to Battlefield V, including Xenoblade Chronicles 2 Torna, Vampyr, Star Wars Battlefront II, and World of Warcraft. Unfortunately, we do not yet have clarification as to which character she plays in Battlefield V.

Kelly Adams – Voice Talent

Players familiar with British television might recognize Kelly Adams’ voice from Bronson, Hustle, and Holby City. Battlefield V is her first role in a video game. Unfortunately, we do not yet have clarification as to which character she plays in Battlefield V.

Wilf Scolding – Voice Talent

Wilf Scolding played Rhaegar Targaryen in Game of Thrones, and he’s also starred in The Passing Bells television series as Freddie. Battlefield V is his first role in a video game. Unfortunately, we do not yet have clarification as to which character he plays in Battlefield V.

Luke Newberry – Voice Talent

English actor Luke Newberry is known for performances in TV series such as In the Flesh, and From Darkness. Battlefield V is his first role in a video game. Unfortunately, we do not yet have clarification as to which character he plays in Battlefield V.

Anders Heinrichsen – Voice Talent

Anders Heinrichsen is a Danish actor known roles in Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets, and Gold Coast. Battlefield V is his first role in a video game. Unfortunately, we do not yet have clarification as to which character he plays in Battlefield V.