All Roblox Project Menacing Codes (January 2022)
Get yourself some freebies for Project Menacing inside!
There are a ton of anime-inspired games on Roblox, and Project Menacing is one of the more popular ones. Released back in 2020, the JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure-inspired fighting game has grown a lot over that time to become a staple on the gaming platform. For those who’ve made it here, you’re likely wondering: What are all the codes in Project Menacing on Roblox right now? With that in mind, then, let’s get started, shall we?
All Working Codes in Project Menacing on Roblox
Below, you’ll find a list of all the active codes that are currently working in Project Menacing on Roblox. Do note, however, that these codes are limited-time only, so be sure to redeem them as soon as possible before they become inactive.
- Christmas2022!! – In-game cash (NEW)
- TYFOR40KLIKES – In-game cash (NEW)
- 30KLIKES – In-game cash
All Expired Codes in Project Menacing on Roblox
Here’s list of all the expired codes that no longer work in Project Menacing:
- DATARESET – Free rewards
- 20KLIKES – In-game cash
- 1MVISITS! – In-game cash
- SorryforShutdown – In-game cash
- 5KLIKES! – In-game cash
- 7.5KVISITSMAN!! – In-game cash
- claimcode/100KVisits – In-game cash
- claimcode/1KLikes – In-game cash
- claimcode/RELEASE – In-game cash
How to Redeem Codes in Project Menacing on Roblox
Redeeming codes in Project Menacing is pretty easy. Simply follow these steps:
- Boot up Project Menacing on Roblox.
- Tap on the ‘Menu’ button in the bottom right side of the screen.
- Then, tap on ‘Settings’.
- Next, press ‘Insert Code’
- In the text box, type in a code exactly as it appears on the list above.
- Hit ‘Enter’ and enjoy your new freebies in Project Menacing. You’re welcome!
So, that about wraps things up for now. Hopefully, we've helped to clue you in on what all the codes in Project Menacing on Roblox are at the moment.
