All Exfil Locations on Streets of Tarkov in Escape From Tarkov

Escape from Tarkov can be a daunting and terrifying experience, lighten it up with all the available information on how to escape!

The long-awaited Streets of Tarkov map has finally been released. Boasting an increased player count, brutal urban combat, and a new treacherous map to learn. Make your experience a little bit, and I mean slightly, less stressful by knowing all the exfil locations like the back of your hand! Every little bit counts in Escape from Tarkov; at a minimum, one should know where they are going. Here are all the exfil locations on Streets of Tarkov.

Image via Jindouz

Streets of Tarkov: All Exfil Locations for PMCs and Scavs

Here are all the extract locations in Battlestate Games’ new map: Streets of Tarkov. 9 for PMCs and 4 for Scavs. If you find the map too much to handle, check out our best maps for beginners.

Let’s dive into the specifics:

PMC Extracts

Scav Checkpoint : This is a relatively safe and convenient extract for PMCs, despite the name, that can be found at a roadblock at the northern end of Zmejskij Alley.

: This is a relatively safe and convenient extract for PMCs, despite the name, that can be found at a roadblock at the northern end of Zmejskij Alley. Collapsed Crane : This exit is located on the west side of the map and can be accessed at any time.

: This exit is located on the west side of the map and can be accessed at any time. Evacuation Zone : This escape location is located in the southwestern part of the map, behind the APC, next to the Teppakot building. Watch out for long-range engagements on the surrounding high buildings.

: This escape location is located in the southwestern part of the map, behind the APC, next to the Teppakot building. Watch out for long-range engagements on the surrounding high buildings. Primorsky Ave Taxi : At the southern end of the map will be a running car. Stand near the car to extract.

: At the southern end of the map will be a running car. Stand near the car to extract. Courtyard : The location of this extraction is in the southeastern part of the map, slightly south of the theater. It is only available is a green flare is active and present– it will be very noticeable.

: The location of this extraction is in the southeastern part of the map, slightly south of the theater. It is only available is a green flare is active and present– it will be very noticeable. Damaged House : This exfil location is on the east side of the map. Head north up the alley once down the road shown on the map. On the first floor of this location, go up the wooden ramp to extract.

: This exfil location is on the east side of the map. Head north up the alley once down the road shown on the map. On the first floor of this location, go up the wooden ramp to extract. Sewer River : This escape location in Escape from Tarkov is on the east side of the map. Follow the derailed blue train west until you find a hole in the ground. This is a popular spot for campers, so please be careful of enemies.

: This escape location in Escape from Tarkov is on the east side of the map. Follow the derailed blue train west until you find a hole in the ground. This is a popular spot for campers, so please be careful of enemies. Klimov Street : This extraction point is near the bus in the middle of Klimova Street. When you’re ready to extract, double-check to ensure the green flare is up. This is a conditional extraction point and is not always available.

: This extraction point is near the bus in the middle of Klimova Street. When you’re ready to extract, double-check to ensure the green flare is up. This is a conditional extraction point and is not always available. Underpass: This escape location is down a tunnel in the underpass at the northern edge of the map; you’ll notice debris and random store accessories. Very campable dark tunnels as well, so be careful.

Scav Extracts

Basement Descent : This exfil location is in the northern part of the map, near the major highways that divide the map. A door on the west side of an old, decrepit building will feature a smaller concrete entrance for your extraction.

: This exfil location is in the northern part of the map, near the major highways that divide the map. A door on the west side of an old, decrepit building will feature a smaller concrete entrance for your extraction. Sewer : The Sewer extraction is just south of Collapsed Crane. Follow the road below the crane all the way West until you reach a drain-like entrance on your left at the end of the map.

: The Sewer extraction is just south of Collapsed Crane. Follow the road below the crane all the way West until you reach a drain-like entrance on your left at the end of the map. Ventilation Shaft : This is a cement tunnel sticking out of the dirt just south of the Theater/Cinema entrance. Standing by the structure will cause you to extract.

: This is a cement tunnel sticking out of the dirt just south of the Theater/Cinema entrance. Standing by the structure will cause you to extract. Entrance to Catacombs: This exfil location is north of the Broken Bus and just below the Sewer River exfil location. You will see a building with a blue light inside; that entrance will bring you to the extraction.

And those are all the exfil locations on the Streets of Tarkov in Escape From Tarkov. Be sure to search for Twinfinite for more tips and information on the game.

