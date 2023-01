Source: Gameloft

Since there are so many characters in Disney Dreamlight Valley, it may be challenging to keep track of the game’s extensive collection. So, if you’d like to learn about the current cast, we’ve compiled this list that details every known member of the storyline. In addition, we’ll explain which characters you can meet at the beginning of Disney Dreamlight Valley and how you can search for more as you progress further into the game.

All Characters in Disney Dreamlight Valley Listed

As of right now, there are 21 characters in Disney Dreamlight Valley, but there are several others who will be appearing in upcoming updates. Here is a list of each character and which movie they are from:

The Sword in the Stone

Merlin

WALL-E

WALL-E

Lilo & Stitch

Stitch

Moana

Maui

Moana

Ratatouille

Remy

The Lion King

Scar

Simba (future update)

The Little Mermaid

Ariel

Prince Eric

Ursula

Frozen

Anna

Elsa

Kristoff

Olaf (most likely in a future update)

Tangled

Mother Gothel

Mickey Mouse & Friends

Donald Duck

Goofy

Mickey Mouse

Minnie Mouse

Scrooge McDuck

Toy Story

Buzz Lightyear

Woody

Encanto

Mirabel Madrigal (future update)

Wreck-It Ralph

Vanellope von Schweetz (most likely in a future update)

Once you launch Disney Dreamlight Valley, you’ll meet Merlin, Goofy, Mickey Mouse, and Scrooge McDuck. However, you must remove some Night Thorns surrounding them before attempting to converse with most of these characters. You can also encounter WALL-E, Moana, and Remy after you unlock Dream Castle, which has multiple gateways blocked by dark magic.

If you want to see other Disney characters, you’ll have to progress further in the story by doing quests and opening pathways with large amounts of Night Thorns. For instance, when you use Dreamlight to unlock the beach, you can find Ursula in a cave and partake in missions that fulfill your main goal of restoring the land.

Keep in mind that the residents, Olaf and Vanellope von Schweetz, have only been heavily implied in the 2023 Roadmap, so they can be subject to change.

That does it for our guide on all characters in Disney Dreamlight Valley. For more information about the game, you can check out the relevant links below, including our guide on how to earn Star Coins fast.

