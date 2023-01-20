Aceu Apex Legends Settings & Keybinds (January 2023)
A detailed look at Aceu’s Apex Legends settings!
Brandon “aceu” Winn is one of the most renowned FPS players on the circuit. Inarguably, he is regarded as the best Apex Legends player in the world by many, as the 27-year-old veteran has won multiple tournaments with NRG and achieved various remarkable milestones during his career. Aceu’s flawless aiming abilities inspire Apex Legends fans to idolize him and strive to reach his level. Therefore, many players want to know Aceu’s Apex Legends settings and keybinds that he’s using right now. With that in mind, here’s Aceu’s full list of Apex Legends settings.
Aceu’s Mouse Settings For Apex Legends
It’s no secret that mouse settings play a vital role while playing FPS games. Therefore, finding the right balance with your sensitivity is key to improving aim in Apex Legends. Here are Aceu’s mouse settings in January 2023:
- DPI: 800
- Mouse Sensitivity: 1.8
- Mouse Acceleration: Off
- Polling Rate: 500Hz
- ADS Multiplier: 1.0
- Mouse Invert: Off
Aceu’s Video Settings For Apex Legends
Although Aceu has a beast gaming setup with top-of-the-line hardware, he prioritizes having the maximum frame rates his PC can deliver. Therefore, he plays Apex Legends on the lowest video settings possible.
- Display Mode: Full Screen
- Aspect Ratio: 16.9
- Resolution: 1920×1080
- Field of View: 110
- Color Blind Mode: Off
- V-Sync: Disabled
- Adaptive Resolution FPS Target: 0
- Anti-Aliasing: None
- Texture Streaming Budget: None
- Texture Filtering: Bilinear
- Ambient Occlusion Quality: Disabled
- Sun Shadow Coverage: Low
- Sun Shadow Detail: Low
- Spot Shadow Detail: Disabled
- Volumetric Lightning: Disabled
- Dynamic Spot Shadows: Disabled
- Model Detail: Low
- Effects Detail: Low
- Impact Marks: Disabled
- Ragdolls: Low
Aceu’s Keybinds for Apex Legends
As you may notice in a moment, Aceu prefers the default keybinds while playing Apex Legends, except for a few. You can have a look at them below:
- Sprint: Left Shift
- Jump: Space Bar
- Tactical Ability: Q
- Crouch Hold: Left Ctrl
- Crouch Toggle: C
- Ultimate Ability: Z
- Inventory: Tab Key
- Interact/Pickup: E
- Fire Mode: B
- Aim: Mouse Right Click (Hold)
- Melee: V
- Shield Toggle: H
- Health Item: 4
- Equip Grenade: G
- Reload: R
- Equip Weapon 1: 1
- Equip Weapon 2: 2
- Holster Weapon: 3
- Ping: Middle Mouse
So, there you have it. That’s everything you need to know about Aceu’s Apex Legends settings for January 2023. For more tips and guides, be sure to search for Twinfinite.
