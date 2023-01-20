All Voice Actors in A Way Out’s Cast

Fares Fares – Leo

Fares Fares is the brother of Josef Fares, the director of A Way Out who became famous after his “F*** The Oscars” speech at the 2017 Game Awards. Fares Fares plays Leo, one of the two main characters in A Way Out. He is a Swedish-Lebanese actor who has appeared in some Swedish TV dramas, but he has also featured in some Hollywood movies that you may know. He played Hakim in the excellent Zero Dark Thirty and Senator Vaspar in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.

Eric Krogh – Vincent

Eric Krogh is another Swedish voice actor and he plays the second main player-controlled character in A Way Out. He has played characters in Scandinavian TV shows but has also played Stormtroopers in Star Wars: Threads of Destiny.

Andrea Deck – Linda

Andrea Deck was born in Michigan, US, but learned her trade at the prestigious London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art. She has lent her voice to video games, but is best known for her roles in British TV shows, having appeared in Mr. Selfridge and Netflix’s The Crown. However, gamers may know her as Amanda Ripley in Alien: Isolation, Martha Wayne in Batman: Arkham VR, or Nomad (Female) in Ghost Recon: Wildlands.

Jessica Calmhede – Carol

Jessica Calmhede has done “an equal amount of Swedish and American English voice over work,” working on TV and radio spots for the likes of IKEA, H&M, Ericsson, TeliaSonera, WWF, and Volvo. She also works as a Swedish/English translator and copywriter. She plays Carol in A Way Out.

Julia Ragnarsson – Emily

Julia Ragnarsson is another Swedish born actress in the cast of A Way Out. She’s played characters in a few Swedish dramas, including The Bridge and The Fear, and appeared in the popular BBC drama, Wallander. Her family members are also actors, with her father being the actor Lars-Göran Ragnarsson, and her mother being Karin Ragnarsson, a stage director. Julia plays Emily in A Way Out.

Robert Davide – Harvey

Also seen credited as Roberto Davide or Rob David, Robert Davide has lent his voice to few video games. He’s featured in Battlefield 1, Homefront: The Revolution, and Guitar Hero Live. He’s also played characters in some films you may know, including RED 2 and Exorcist: The Beginning. Unlike many of the game’s other actors, Robert was born in New York. He plays Harvey in A Way Out.

Claire Morgan – Alex

Claire Morgan has over 16 years of voiceover experience, having worked on commercials, TV shows and, promotional videos. She’s lent her voice to video games too, however. She’s played small roles in Assassin’s Creed: Syndicate, The Witcher II, and Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom, the latter of which released on the same day as A Way Out.

Andrew Lowery – Ray

Another American member of A Way Out’s cast, Andrew Lowery is known for playing Andy in Buffy the Vampire Slayer and ‘Mack’ McGivern in School Ties. He is also the creator of a show called Swedish Dicks, which is funny when you think about where many of his fellow A Way Out cast members are from.

Alana Maria – Jasmine

Alana Maria began her career in the 90’s singing Dance/Club music as part of the duo MK featuring Alana. Their debut song “Burning”, which was written by Alana, reached number seven in the Billboard charts. More recently, she’s also played characters in video games, including Dina Pearson in The Division, Tisha in Far Cry 3, and Zara in Kinect Sports Rivals. she plays Jasmine in A Way Out.