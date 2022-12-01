Zelda Breath of the Wild: Sign of the Shadow Shrine Quest Guide

Sign of the Shadow is a Shrine quest that reveals the hidden Sasa Kai Shrine in The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. Just a little southeast of Gerudo Tower, you’ll see a metal plate on the ground, and you can initiate the quest, along with a riddle that asks you to follow the shadow of the tower.

Sign of the Shadow Solution for Sasa Kai Shrine

To solve the riddle, simply be at the metal plate at 1500 hours in-game Breath of the Wild time. As the sun rises overhead, step onto the metal plate and fire an arrow straight at the sun above you. Doing so successfully will trigger a cutscene, and you’ll see the Sasa Kai Shrine rise up from the ground next to you. We’ve also heard reports of this working if you shoot at the moon at 1am, but we haven’t had the chance to test this solution just yet. But from our experience, shooting at the sun at 3pm should work just fine.

Now, simply enter the Shrine, clear its trial, and you’ll gain another Spirit Orb.

