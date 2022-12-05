When Does Jedi: Survivor Come Out? Explained
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is coming.
Cal Kestis and BD-1 are coming back, as Jedi: Survivor has officially been given a release date. While details are still a bit sparse regarding what the sequel to Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order will be about, we at least know that it’ll continue the plot line from the original. Here is everything you need to know about when Jedi: Survivor is coming out.
Jedi: Survivor Release Date
According to a recent Steam leak, it seems that Jedi: Survivor will be coming out on March 15, 2023. While this hasn’t been confirmed by EA yet, the reveal is expected to come as soon as this Thursday at The Game Awards, especially considering the first look at the key art was just revealed with a hashtag for the event by the studio earlier today.
That does it for everything you need to know about when Jedi: Survivor comes out. If you’re still on the hunt for more info about the game, be sure to check out the rest of Twinfinite to see the rest of our guides, which have plenty of tips, tricks, and FAQs.
There will also be some more Star Wars-related content down below that you may find helpful, as well as some other news for the game. For any questions you have about the game that you can’t seem to find the answer to, always feel free to reach out to us in the comment section, and we’ll do our best to help.
