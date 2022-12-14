Is High on Life on Game Pass? Answered

Want to know if High on Life is on Xbox Game Pass? This brand new game from Rick and Morty creator Justin Roiland was revealed during the Xbox Showcase, and fans couldn’t get enough of the weird and wonderful gameplay that was revealed. We’ve got everything you need to know about when it is coming out and much more right here.

Did High on Life Come Out on Game Pass?

The answer is yes; High on Life arrived on Xbox consoles, PC, and Cloud gaming on Oct. 25, 2022, as a day-one release for Xbox Game Pass. Anyone that is looking to play the game can do so now on any of the above platforms with the service; just be sure you have at least 8GB of memory in order to download and play the game almost immediately.

