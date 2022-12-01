What is the Newest Call of Duty? Answered

Image Source: Activision

Activision recently ushered in a brand new era with Warzone 2.0. With so much new content coming down the pipeline and with so many Call of Duty games out there, many folks are wondering what is the newest Call of Duty? With that in mind, then, we’ll answer that specific question. So, without further delay, let’s get into it!

Call of Duty – What is the Newest Game?

Right now, the newest core Call of Duty game is 2022’s Modern Warfare 2. Not to be confused with 2009’s Modern Warfare 2, the latest iteration in Activision’s beloved military shooter continues the story of Soap MacTavish from 2007’s Modern Warfare.

While reviews could’ve arguably been a little more positive, sales for Infinity Ward’s latest FPS have been stellar, leading to one of the biggest launches for the IP in, well… ever. Pretty impressive stuff, right?

What’s the Next Call of Duty Game?

No Call of Duty title has been officially confirmed as of yet. However, we do know that 2022’s Modern Warfare 2 will break an almost two-decade run by not releasing a new Call of Duty next year. This means that the next Call of Duty game will likely launch in 2024.

So, there you have it. We hope this helped to clue you in what is the newest Call of Duty. For more on the game, feel free to peruse the relevant links below. And as always, keep it locked to Twinfinite for all your gaming and entertainment needs.

