Top 23 Best RPGs on Xbox

1. The Witcher 3

The Witcher 3 is one of the best RPGs of not only this generation, but any generation, is a must-play for any Xbox One owner that is a fan of massive open-world RPGs.

2. Dragon Age: Inquisition

Our game of the year for 2014, Dragon Age: Inquisition, is another excellent open-world RPG that puts together what was good about each of the first two games into a complete package that finally satisfies the majority of the series’ fans.

3. Fallout 4

Like Bethesda games are one to allow you to do, you can lose hundreds of hours just working on side quests. And that’s before even touching the compelling main story about a parent searching for their son after a nuclear apocalypse. It’s definitely one of the best RPGs available on Xbox One.

4. The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition

This is another Bethesda classic. The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim might be on a quest to be on every platform under the sun, but it doesn’t take away from the fact that it’s one of the best RPGs of the last decade. This anniversary edition celebrates 10 years of Skyrim.

5. Assassin’s Creed Origins

Assassin’s Creed went on a much-needed hiatus for a year to give the series a chance to reinvigorate itself, and luckily for fans, Ubisoft succeeded. Assassin’s Creed Origins is one of the best RPGs released in 2017, and it’s on Xbox One.

6. Dark Souls III

Dark Souls III is the fitting end to a journey that started way back with Demon’s Souls. FromSoftware, the originators of games now known as Souls-Like, has done it again. Dark Souls III is the culmination of their efforts and expertise.

7. Diablo III

Although it got off to a rough start on PC, Diablo III found itself before releasing on the Xbox One and is now one of the most fun dungeon-crawler RPGs on the console. There’s bonus fun to be had if you play locally with friends.

8. Divinity: Original Sin 2

The highly-celebrated Divinity Original Sin 2 is now available on consoles, so it’s finally time to pick it up for Xbox One if you were stuck patiently waiting for the port. Don’t pass up on one of the best turn-based RPGs in recent memory.

9. Pillars of Eternity

Obsidian, the people behind classic RPGs like Neverwinter Nights and Dungeon Siege, released Pillars of Eternity to critical acclaim back in 2015. If you’re hankering for an old-school PC RPG game with modern trimmings, Pillars of Eternity is your go-to game on Xbox One.

10. Deus Ex: Mankind Divided

Deus Ex: Mankind Divided is the follow-up to the successful reboot of the iconic franchise, Deus Ex: Human Revolution. It hits some stumbles along the way, but if you were a fan of the first, or are just a fan of stealth action games with RPG elements, you’ll enjoy Mankind Divided.

11. South Park: The Fractured but Whole

Surprisingly, one of the best tactical RPGs to come out of this generation is from the South Park series, and it’s available on Xbox One. The Fractured but Whole is a fast-paced TRPG, that will not only challenge you, but also keep you laughing provided you’re a fan of South Park’s…unique humor.

12. The Elder Scrolls Online

The best MMORPG you’ll find on the Xbox One, The Elder Scrolls Online, has come a long way after getting a rehaul via its One Tamriel Update. And now, it truly feels like playing an Elder Scrolls game, but well, online!

13. Final Fantasy XV

Final Fantasy XV might have taken way too long to actually release, but give it credit for at least not turning up like Duke Nukem Forever. One of the best games of 2016, Final Fantasy XV should appeal to anyone that’s a fan of action RPGs.

14. Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen

Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen is a remaster of one of the best action RPGs of the previous generation, and it takes advantage of the improved hardware of the Xbox One. It includes all the previously released DLC and has a healthy amount of completely new content exclusive to Dark Arisen.

15. Mass Effect Andromeda

OK so while Mass Effect Andromeda fell pretty short of the impossibly high standard set by the original trilogy from the last generation, it’s still a fine RPG filled with plenty of tough choices to make, and exciting gunplay.

16. Stardew Valley

One of the most engaging games of this generation so far, indie darling Stardew Valley will have fans of farming/life simulators like Harvest Moon playing for hours on end with its wealth of activities to keep players busy.

17. Child of Light

Child of Light is one of the prettiest and charming RPGs to come out of this generation. It’s very simple to pick up and play. If you have an itch for a JRPG-style game (even though it’s not from Japan), Child of Light is a gem that won’t bog you down for a long time. It also has a co-op function, which is quite rare for the genre.

18. Banner Saga Trilogy

Finally, we have another one of the best tactical RPGs in recent memory. All three games are available on the Xbox One in a bundle, so pick your poison. Play from the start for the full experience or jump right into the slightly more modern of the three games.

19. Monster Hunter World

Monster Hunter World brings the long-running series to the big screen on home consoles in spectacular fashion. Choose a weapon, equip some armor, and team up with friends to take down some of the most ferocious monsters around.

20. The Division 2

The Division 2 brings players to Washington, D.C. this time around. Play together with up to four friends and work to stabilize the city after a deadly virus hits in Ubisoft’s RPG looter-shooter.

21. Assassin’s Creed Odyssey

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey brings players into a much larger world than the one seen in Assassin’s Creed Origins. And this time, there are two different playable characters with plenty of dialogue options. Odyssey is the next step in turning the series into a full-fledged RPG franchise going forward, and it’s one of the best RPGs on Xbox.

22. The Outer Worlds

The Outer Worlds is Obsidian’s latest RPG adventure, and it’s full of choice. Players can play through the game in any number of ways, siding with a whole host of factions as they travel across the galaxy.

23. CrossCode

CrossCode is an action RPG that deserves to get more recognition than it already does. The sci-fi story has you play as someone playing an MMO. It’s a bit meta, but the combat, characters, and plot come together in an experience that shouldn’t be missed.

Those are all of our picks for the best RPGs available on Xbox. If you’re looking for a different kind of experience in the same genre, be sure to check out our list of best JRPGs on Xbox as well.