Togashi Might Have Already Finished Hunter x Hunter’s Succession Arc Scripts

A new reveal from a recent Weekly Shonen Jump issue suggests that there is a backlog of Hunter x Hunter scripts to work through. Specifically, an artist working with Yoshihiro Togashi says that all chapters published since the series resumed are four years old, not a recent creation. On top of that, there are an additional 30 finished scripts ready to be drawn. It seems that when Yoshihiro Togashi took four years off for his health, he didn’t abandon the series.

This is simply speculation, but it’s completely possible these 30 scripts make up the total of the rest of the Succession arc. The most recent chapter, 397, came out only a few days ago. If we do a little math, it means Yoshihiro Togashi and the team have material awaiting art for up to chapter 427. This is a sizeable chunk that is hopefully making a big difference in the production schedule.

Yoshihiro Togashi's author comment from Weekly Shonen Jump #2:



"Staff member Tanehana, here. All of the chapters published and the 30 that follow were written 4 years ago. I can't wait to draw them now." — Hunter x Hunter (@TheHxHSource) December 7, 2022

It’s hard to say at what point Yoshihiro Togashi might resume even past the current 30 scripts they have in the pipeline. With this new reveal, the series feels more fueled by his dedication than ever.

If you’d like to read recently released Hunter x Hunter chapters, the Viz Media website allows anyone to read the last three chapters. In this case, you can access 395-397. The series was also added to the digital vault back in October, so members on the Viz Media site can read every single chapter.

It’s a good sign that that the four-year Hunter x Hunter hiatus ended only a few months ago, and they are already releasing new chapters weekly.

