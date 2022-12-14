The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is a game that certainly isn’t shy about tossing extremely dangerous monsters in the path of players as they make their way through Geralt’s journey. One of these vicious opponents is the Noonwraith that Geralt will encounter in White Orchard if the player accepts the Devil By The Well contract after hearing about a ghost on a notice board. Here’s how to beat the Noonwraith in The Witcher 3.

How to Beat the Noonwraith in The Witcher 3

When first encountered, this wispy adversary may seem pretty difficult, especially since attacks don’t seem to work on this rather quick enemy. So as you can imagine, that might present a problem for you.

But, don’t fret, as you already have everything you need in order to beat her, you’re just going to have to exercise a bit of patience. The contract has a relatively low recommended level so as long as players are at least above level 2, following the next few steps should be a breeze.

Once you enter the Abandoned Village, the Noonwraith will appear, if it doesn’t Geralt will make a comment letting you know that it shows up only at a specific time. Meditate until noon the next day and she will appear once Geralt comes out of his trance. She will begin her assault once the player gets close to the well in the center of the area.

All that is needed by the player is Yrden, a silver sword, and the ability to dodge in a timely fashion, all things made available to players at the very beginning of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt. Cast Yrden and once the Noonwraith enters the circle (which it certainly will since it’s highly aggressive), unleash some quick attacks and then get out of harm’s way. Repeat this process until the Noonwraith disappears.

Geralt then informs the player that he needs to discover what’s keeping this spirit (the Noonwraith) bound to the world. From here, search the surrounding houses, then the remains in the well.

You’ll then be prompted to jump into the well in order to obtain the relic that is keeping the Noonwraith’s poor soul trapped in the mortal realm. Dive down, pick it up, then return to the Abandoned Village. The Noonwraith will once again appear, ready to pounce on Geralt and settle this once and for all.

Luckily, this is one of the few contract encounters in The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt where the target doesn’t switch up its attack pattern. Once you’ve taken care of all of the mission requirements, Geralt will fight the Noonwraith in the exact same manner he did before it vanished the first time.

The game will provide players with a bestiary entry that lists more weaknesses for the Noonwraith, but they require specific crafting recipes and ingredients. While the tips are helpful, they are completely unnecessary since the battle isn’t demanding whatsoever.

After a few castings of Yrden and some well-placed silver-sword attacks, Geralt will claim victory over yet another The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt foe. Head back to the client and collect your reward (or choose not to, up to you).

That’s all you need to know about how to beat the Noonwraith in The Witcher 3. So how did you fare against the Noonwraith? Do you have any tips for your fellow witchers? Feel free to share in the comments. And, for more guides, tips, tricks, and information concerning The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt be sure to check out our wiki.

Related Posts