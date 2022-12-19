The Witcher 3: Blood and Wine: Where to Find the Barber in Toussaint

For many, part of the fun of The Witcher 3 was customizing Geralt. This went beyond a simple matter of allotting Ability Points or choosing which weapons and armor best suited your needs. Sometimes it meant making him as stylish as humanly possible. Nobody said that you can’t look good while hunting monsters. The launch of the game’s final major update has brought a few new options with it. Here’s where to find the barber in Toussaint for those playing The Witcher 3 Blood & Wine.

Toussaint Barber Location in Blood & Wine

One of the ways this is done is through the barber. Players are allowed to go and get a haircut and a nice shave to leave their own little mark on Geralt. Blood and Wine keeps this up by providing another barber in Toussaint, the area where the new expansion takes place.

Image source: CDPR via Twinfinite

Head over to the Tourney Grounds, a location you’ll find yourself in early in Blood and Wine’s story. The Barber is located to the west of the signpost, you should see him as soon as you fast-travel in. Approach him and interact to get yourself either a haircut, a shave, or both. You can even challenge him to a game of Gwent for a nice new card.

Unfortunately, Blood and Wine doesn’t have any new haircuts at this barber. You’ll have all of the options from before. At least those options aren’t bad, so you’ll be able to get yourself fresh once more after setting out on this brand-new adventure. If you’ve forgotten where the original barbers are in the game then we have a full list here.

That does it for everything you need to know about where to find the barber in Toussaint for those playing The Witcher 3 Blood & Wine. For more on the game, check out our wiki.

