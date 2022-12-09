The Last of Us Part I Is Set for a March Release on PC

We already knew that The Last of Us Part I was going to make its way to PC at some point, the only question was when. Announced at The Game Awards, Naughty Dog and Sony revealed that the remake of their post-apocalyptic game would be coming to PC on March 3, 2023.

The Last of Us Part I features huge graphical improvements from the original PS3 release, with better character animations and more realistic facial expressions, as well as much better AI behavior. Whether that’s worth full price to you is dependent on how much you love the game, or if you’ve yet to experience it.

On the other hand, The Last of Us Part II hasn’t gotten a PC announcement yet, though we suspect it’s only a matter of time with how fast Sony has been porting their exclusives over.

Related Posts