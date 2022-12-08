Shadow and Bone Reveals Season 2 Air Date & First Look Screenshots

Earlier today, Netflix officially confirmed the air date for Shadow and Bone’s second season. It’s been more than a year since the first season of Shadow and Bone arrived on Netflix on April 23, 2021, and, unfortunately, it looks like we still have to wait for a while.

When Does Shadow and Bone Season 2 Come Out?

you're not ready for S2. see you March 16th ☀️ pic.twitter.com/OS02Si6DJt — Shadow And Bone (@shadowandbone_) December 8, 2022

Shadow and Bone season 2 will hit the streaming platform on March 16, 2023. The announcement was given through the show’s Twitter account (see above). The show was renewed for an eight-episode second season.

Eric Heisserer, the showrunner for Season 1, is returning accompanied by Daegan Fryklind as a new co-showrunner, executive producer, and writer. Season 2 also brings back Jessie Mei Li as Alina Starkov, Ben Barnes as The Darkling/General Kirigan, Archie Renaux as Mal Oretsev, Freddy Carter as Kaz Brekker, Amita Suman as Inej Ghafa, Kit Young as Jesper Fahey, Danielle Galligan as Nina Zenik, Calahan Skogman as Matthias Helvar, and Daisy Head as Genya Safin.

Adapted from the books by Leigh Bardugo, the Netflix show is a fantasy series that explores a world divided by an enormous barrier of perpetual darkness, where creatures feed on human flesh. The story revolves around Alina Starkov (Jessie Mei Li), a young orphan and soldier who unleashes extraordinary power and may be the key to freeing her country from the darkness. With a monstrous threat looming, Alina abandons everything she knows to train in an elite army of magical soldiers known as Grisha. However, as she struggles to master her power, dangerous forces conspire against her.

