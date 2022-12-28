Unfortunately, not all games are created equal. Sometimes you’ll pour hundreds of hours into a title and thoroughly enjoy every last second. Others, you boot up for 30 minutes, realize it’s not what it was cracked up to be, and are left regretting that hard-earned cash you dropped on it. That’s why Steam started allowing players to refund a game that they weren’t happy with, although there are some conditions to this offer. Here is everything you need to know about how to refund a game on Steam.

How To Get a Game Refund on Steam

First, let’s get the important part out of the way. You can only refund a game on Steam if it was purchased within the past 14 days and you’ve played it for less than two hours. Player two and a half hours? Fresh outta luck.

If you do still qualify for a refund, then follow the steps below:

Go to the Steam help page and log into your account. Select ‘A Purchase’ from the “What do you need help with?” options. You’ll then be greeted with a page that brings up every game eligible for a refund on Steam. If one doesn’t appear, for one reason or another, it doesn’t fit the refund criteria. If it appears, select the game you want a refund for. Pick the reason for the refund: bought it by accident, gameplay, or technical issue Fill out and submit the request form, providing as much detail as possible in order to give your request a better chance of being approved. Hit Submit Request and check email for confirmation.

As long as you have solid ground for requesting a refund on Steam, you’ll more than likely have your request approved. Don’t go in to the refund process in bad faith! However, it’s worth keeping in mind that a request does not necessarily guarantee that you’ll get your money back.

That’s everything you could ever need to know about how to refund a game on Steam. For more helpful video game guides, be sure to search for Twinfinite, as we’ve got lots of guides, including how to fix Steam comms errors, server status, and more.

