Proof That Jim Carrey Should’ve Been Henry Cavill’s Replacement in The Witcher

Image Source: YouTube

With Henry Cavill passing on the mantle of Geralt to Liam Hemsworth, fans of The Witcher need something now more than ever to brighten their day, and who better to do that than content creator eli_handle_b.wav? Instead of Liam Hemsworth, we’re presented with an alternative reality where Jim Carrey is the chosen one.

The hilarious parody video features Jim Carrey’s portrayal of Stanley Ipkiss, filling in for Geralt as a witcher, but not before donning Loki’s mischievous Mask. What follows is some bizarro world version of events that unfold during The Witcher 3, like Vesemir giving Stanley a Tommy gun instead of a crossbow.

The Mask doesn’t fit within the universe, you say? Nonsense! As always, eli_handle_b.wav discovered an in-game reason for the Mask’s existence—it was the Mask of Uroboros this whole time! That certainly explains why Ermion was so angry with Yennifer for nicking it in the first place.

Considering the powers the Mask bestows on the wearer, it would make any witcher arguably the most powerful of them all, beyond Geralt, and even give Ciri a run for her money, though the lack of morals might be a problem. Either way, it would make for a hilarious mod, so someone needs to get on that.

All jokes aside, eli_handle_b.wav’s video is enough to ease the pain of Henry Cavill’s departure from Netflix’s The Witcher. More importantly, Witcher 3 just received its next-gen update, featuring a facelift to its graphics as well as new armor sets to collect. You can also find a plethora of other related guides by searching Twinfinite.

