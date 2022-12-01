New Ant-Man and the Wasp Quantumania Trailer Revealed at Brazil Comic Con

Earlier today at Brazil Comic Con, Marvel showed up with a handful of trailers, including one for the next film in the MCU, Ant-Man and the Wasp Quantumania. For the most part, there wasn’t much new content in the trailer itself, but this cut featured mostly old clips from the first two Ant-Man movies, Endgame, and Civil War.

The trailer begins with the scene where Hank Pym handed the Ant-Man suit over to Scott Lang. It then cut to Lang running with a bunch of ants and him spending some time with his daughter, but that was about all of the clips from the first film.

Next, we see the airport scene from Civil War where Ant-Man is handing Captain America his shield and fighting against War Machine.

Next, it cuts to the post-credits scene from Ant-Man and the Wasp where everyone was dusted by Thanos’ snap, leaving Lang in the Quantum Realm. From there, the trailer retreads Lang’s actions across all of Endgame, leading up to the beginning of Quantumania.

There are a few new clips here and there, but for the most part, it’s the same trailer as the one featuring Elton John’s Goodbye Yellow Brick Road. One new shot shows off a giant-size Lang surrounded by Kang’s ships.

The trailer concludes with the same interaction between Lang and Kang seen at the end of the previous trailer with one interesting change. Instead of Kang asking Ant-Man if he wants to help the conqueror take back what was stolen from him, this multiversal tyrant tells Lang that he’s, “Out of his league…”

While this change in tone to the ending is a bit more ominous than the last trailer, it’s hard to tell exactly which line is the real thing and which one is just a bit of strategic editing. The one thing that’s for sure is that we’ll find out when Ant-Man and the Wasp Quantumania releases in theaters on Feb. 17, 2023.