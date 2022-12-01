One Major Star Wars: The Force Awakens Plot Line We Are Still Dying to Get Resolved

Image via Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

Many burning questions in the Star Wars universe have been answered in various movies, TV shows, and comic books, including the shocking truth about Rey’s origins. However, there is one plot point in Star Wars: The Force Awakens that has still not been resolved: how did Maz Kanata get Luke Skywalker’s lightsaber?

We know that Luke Skywalker previously lost his weapon in Cloud City during the iconic scene with Darth Vader in The Empire Strikes Back. Then, we see it again in The Force Awakens when Rey finds the device in a mysterious box in Maz’s base. It isn’t until later on that Maz reveals that she “kept it locked away” without much detail on how she acquired the Jedi item in the first place.

Even though the movie was released back in 2015, the community continues to wonder how this character obtained this weapon, like this post from Reddit user Kingkrool1994:

The only way to make sense of this plot point is by looking through Kanata’s backstory. Maz, also known as the “Pirate Queen,” spent many years traveling the galaxy, looking for valuable treasures and antiques. Eventually, these items, like the lightsaber, ended up in her storage within her castle.

According to the Databank of the Star Wars official website, Luke’s lightsaber “became part of Maz Kanata’s collection of Jedi curios.” That said, the answer to this burning question could simply be that she found it while traveling. In addition, Kanata is force sensitive, making it easier for her to locate a Jedi weapon.

Although it isn’t likely, we hope that this plot point can be resolved in the future, but at least we can still fall back on speculations and theories to answer this question.

Related Posts