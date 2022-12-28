How to Travel Distance Using Kinetic Ore in Fortnite

Image source: Epic Games

The next set of Fortnite seasonal challenges, known as Into the Wild, has officially kicked off with a couple of exciting tasks for those who love to explore wildlife. One such quest, in particular, requires you to travel a certain distance using Kinetic Ore. Although the quest sounds straightforward, many Fortnite players are unaware of the term ‘Kinetic Ore.’ Therefore, we’re here to help you with our Fortnite guide, which explains all about traveling distance using Kinetic Ore.

Fortnite Kinetic Ore Location

Kinetic Ore is a powerful and durable ore that can only be found at Shattered Slabs in Fortnite Chapter 4, Season 1. It’s a purple substance that looks similar to a large crystal, emitting shockwaves when hit multiple times.

However, it’s worth noting that this POI is a hot drop, which means you can expect a bunch of loopers to land at this location. On top of that, since the Kinetic Ore challenge is underway, many Fortnite players will directly head to the Shattered Slabs to complete the task.

Therefore, make sure that you pick some weapons for self-defense before heading out to complete the Kinetic Ore challenge. Finally, we recommend dropping at the outer cliffs of Shattered Slabs instead of the main building to gain access to the high grounds and Kinetic Ores swiftly.

How to Travel Distance Using Kinetic Ore

After finding a Kinetic Ore, simply hit it with your harvesting tool multiple times while standing on top of the ore. As a result, it will start glowing, and after five to six hits, it will launch you across the map. Meanwhile, you will notice a bunch of waves over the ore, indicating the direction in which the ore will launch.

After accomplishing the objective, the first stage of this quest will be marked as completed, and you’ll receive plenty of XP for your efforts.

That is everything you need to know about traveling distance using Kinetic Ore in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1. Be sure to check out our other Fortnite guides, including Winterfest 2022 quests and where to decorate Traffic Lights for Winterfest.

