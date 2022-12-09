How To Get a Raid Key in Modern Warfare 2 & Warzone 2.0

Image via Activision

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 continues to add new missions and features post-launch that tie both the game’s multiplayer and Warzone 2.0 together in different ways. The latest new mission is the Atomgrad Special Ops Raid, but requires a special key to unlock. Here is how to get a Raid Key in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0.

The Atomgrad Special Ops Raid is a cooperative Special Ops mission that takes place in an Urzikstan underground bunker after the events of the Modern Warfare 2 campaign. Unlike the Special Ops mission included at the game’s launch, the Atomgrad Special Ops Raid requires a Raid Key to unlock.

Unlocking the Raid Key in Modern Warfare 2 & Warzone 2.0

Fortunately, there are three methods to obtain a Raid Key, which are viable across the game’s multiplayer, Warzone 2.0, and DMZ modes. You can either complete a specific Multiplayer or Special Ops Daily Challenge, place within the top 20 in any Warzone 2.0 playlist, or use the final extract helicopter while holding at least $30,000 in cash in the DMZ mode.

Meet any of these requirements, and you will be rewarded with a Raid Key that can access Special Ops Raids for a full week. Also, only one player in the group of three needs a Raid Key to unlock the cooperative mission.

That is how to get a Raid Key in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0. The Atomgrad Special Ops Raid will be available starting with the midseason update for both on Dec. 14, and completing the raid will unlock a familiar character. Be sure to check out our other Modern Warfare 2 guides, including how to get the Chimera assault rifle, best Basilisk loadout, and more.

Related Posts