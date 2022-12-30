The Hottest Murder Mystery Show on TV Is Getting a Season 3 in 2023

Image Source: Hulu

The mystery of when the show is coming back has been solved.

Rejoice, Arconians, Only Murders in the Building will be back for its third season in 2023. The show starts semi-retired actor Charles-Haden Savage (Steve Martin), struggling Broadway director Oliver Putnam (Martin Short), and young artist Mabel Mora (Selena Gomez) as three strangers who share an interest in true crime podcasts. When there’s a murder in their building, they decide to investigate it together while also creating their podcast.

The series is a comedy parodying the world of true crime podcasts, featuring many twists and turns that have captivated audiences over the first two seasons. And while the whodunnit is important, the best part of this comedy is the incredible chemistry between the three leads.

If Martin, Short, and Gomez weren’t enough, all the supporting roles are also well thought out (including Tina Fey as Cinda Canning) creating a realistic and diverse group of residents in the Arconia building where they all live.

Only Murders in the Building set a record for the most-watched comedy premiere in Hulu history and became its most-watched comedy ever. Its success was both with critics and audiences, and has ratings on Rotten Tomatoes of 99% and 91%. This unique view into the life of three curious New Yorkers earned Emmy nominations for Outstanding Comedy Series and also Lead Actor in a Comedy Series for both Martin and Short.

The third season of Only Murders in the Building will be on Hulu sometime in 2023 and will reveal who killed Ben Glenroy.

