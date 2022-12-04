New Genshin Impact Trailer Is All About Wanderer as Free Primogems Celebrate PlayStation Award

Image via HoYoVerse

Players can now redeem free Primogems in Genshin Impact while they wait to roll for Wanderer.

HoYoverse released a new trailer of its super-popular action RPG Genshin Impact focusing on one of the characters coming with update 3.3.

The new character is Wanderer, but players have already met him in the story as Fatui harbinger Scaramouche. He used to be an enemy, but things can change.

We get to see part of his backstory, including a cute reference to Hans Christian Andersen’s Steadfast Tin Soldier fairy tale.

Wanderer is voiced by Patrick Pedraza in English and Tetsuya Kakihara in Japanese. You may know him as Natsu Dragneel in Fairy Tail, Lloyd Bannings in the Trails series, Prompto in Final Fantasy XV, and many more roles.

You can check out the trailer below.

Incidentally, the game also received the “Grand Award” at the PlayStation Partner Awards 2022 last week, celebrating its massive sales on the platform. As a result, all players who have reached Adventure Rank 7 will receive 800 primogems. they will be delivered at a pace of 200 per day starting today and ending on December 7. You have until the end of Update 3.3 to claim them.

Genshin Impact is currently available for PS5, PS4, PC, iOS, and Android. The game is currently on version 3.2 and will receive update 3.3 “All Senses Clear, All Existence Void” on Dec. 7. That’s also when Wanderer will become available in the game’s gacha. The update will also include a full-fledged collectible trading card game titled “Genius Invocation.”