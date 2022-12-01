Do Loid & Yor Fall in Love in Spy x Family? Explained

Do Loid and Yor fall in love in Spy x Family? It’s one of the questions at the center of the series, and one which we don’t remotely blame you for asking. After all, several plotlines and narrative pillars revolve around the characters’ “will they won’t they” dynamic. Likewise, the long-term narratives of the show hinge on whether or not the two ever confront their feelings for each other, with the fate of Operation Strix in particular, being a major factor in this dilemma.

This is what drove us to examine everything available from the series, and, having now done so, we’ve got some answers for you. Do be warned, though: We will be digging into material from the manga, so there are *Minor Spoilers Ahead.*

Do Loid and Yor End Up Together in Spy x Family? Explained

While we can’t say whether or not Loid and Yor end up together definitively due to the series not being done yet, we can at least infer that the story is definitely heading that way.

This is due not only to the fact that the series is a Shonen Slice of Life – which, based on other shows in the genre, almost always ends with the main love interests getting together – but also to the fact that Loid and Yor have shown clear indications that their feelings for each other are growing. As they have spent more time together over the course of the series, both have started to see their fake family arrangement as less of a temporary deal and more of something they want to continue long-term.

Loid, in particular, has softened to the idea of having a family and to staying with Yor and Anya in particular. This is why he has continued to be supportive of Yor’s attempts at being a better wife and of her attempts to better herself, even when it doesn’t impact his mission.

Not only that, but other characters in the series have made mention of this. Fiona Frost, aka Nightfall, has noted how Loid looks and acts happier when he’s with Yor, giving weight to the idea that he is genuinely falling in love with her.

As for when Loid and Yor might actually admit to being in love with each other in Spy x Family, it’s tough to say. As mentioned earlier, the series hasn’t yet concluded, and it’s unlikely that they’ll confess to each other before the climax of the series. As such, it’ll probably be a good long while before the two officially bare their hearts to each other for better or for worse.

Hopefully this cleared up whether or not Loid and Yor fall in love in Spy x Family. For more on the series, we’ve got explainer guides on other topics like what Project Apple is and what Bond’s powers are. We’ve also got a slew of other related articles, which can be found down below.

