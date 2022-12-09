COD Mobile Season 11 – Release Date, Time & Battle Pass

Image source: Activision

The much-awaited Call of Duty: Mobile Season 11 is set to arrive within a couple of days. As always, the game developers have announced everything about what’s coming in the next season prior to its official release. The COD Mobile Season 11 is called Ultimate Frontier and will bring a brand new snow-themed multiplayer map, Ground War 2.0 mode, and of course, a brand new battle pass. If you’re curious to know when will COD Mobile Season 11 start, then here’s all you need to know about the upcoming update’s timeline.

Call of Duty: Mobile Season 11: Ultimate Frontier launches on December 14 at 4 PM PT/ 7 PM ET/ 6 PM CT. Once it hits the global servers, players can download the Season 11 update from Google Play Store and Apple App Store. As is tradition, the servers will not be taken offline for any maintenance.

Image source: Activision

Meanwhile, we expect the update’s download size to be around 700MB. Therefore, one must ensure that their device should have enough free storage for a swift installation.

Everything We Know About COD Mobile Season 11 Battle Pass

Call of Duty: Mobile seasonal updates are incomplete without a new Battle Pass. This time around, the battle pass rewards revolve around the Ultimate Frontier theme, which includes freebies like the EM2 Assault Rifle, Pin Point perk, a variety of camos, Weapon Blueprints, and the Folding Knife – Space Explorer at Tier 50.

Image source: Activison

The paid version of the Season 11 Battle Pass includes premium cosmetic items and operators such as Sliver – Comet Seeker, Mil-Sim – Astronaut, Synaptic, and Jackal – Jade Lining. Whereas premium tier weapon blueprints include the AGR 556 – Martian Munitions, SKS – Z-09 Xylith, BY15 – BL4ST3R-01, and a Blueprint for the new Season 11 weapon, the EM2 – Gilded Hammer.

As always, the premium battle pass will cost players 560 COD Points (CP) which translates into $6 USD. At the same time, another variant i.e., the Battle Pass Bundle, costs around 1280 CP (approx. $12), unlocking the first 12 tiers right after the purchase.

So, there you have it. That’s everything you need to know about COD Mobile Season 11: Ultimate Frontier. Before leaving, make sure to check out our other Call of Duty-related content like The Best Call of Duty Games: All 19 Ranked and a look at Call of Duty: Warzone Resurgence map. And as always, feel free to peruse the relevant links below.

