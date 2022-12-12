Bleach Thousand-Year Blood War Is Wrapping up its First Part With an Hour-Long Special

The final two episodes of Bleach TYBW are being doubled up for an hour long finale to the cour.

The first cour of Bleach Thousand-Year Blood War is nearly done, and Studio Pierrot is commemorating the occasion with a double-length finale.

In a post to the series’ official Twitter account made on Dec. 12, it was revealed that the finale to the first cour of the series would be an hour-long finale. This will be done by combining the releases of episodes 12 and 13 of the series, which will air back to back. Both will cover the conclusion to the current point in the arc, wherein Ichigo and his allies are training to mount a counter-attack against Yhwach and his forces.

The post can be read in its entirety down below.

The extended finale is set to air on Dec. 26 via TV Tokyo in Japan, and through Hulu or other Disney-owned streaming platforms in other countries. The next cour of the series, meanwhile, will start at a later date. Episode 11 is still set to air at its regular time on Monday, Dec. 19, through TV Tokyo and Disney-owned streaming platforms respectively.

First kicking off earlier this year, Bleach Thousand-Year Blood War is the long-awaited conclusion to the anime adaptation of the manga. The series picks up after Ichigo regains his Soul Reaper powers, and follows him and his friends in their efforts to thwart the Quincies in their attempted annihilation of the Soul Society. Before long though, they learn that the conflict could hold deeper ties to them and their pasts than they initially realized.

Those in the west can currently view Bleach Thousand-Year Blood War via Hulu or Disney Plus. For more on the series, check out any of the related articles down below, or some of our other anime-related content on topics like the best anime fights, best anime rivalries, and best anime senpais.

Related Posts