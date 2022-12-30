Top 20 Best Wii U Games of All Time

The Switch will be Nintendo’s big focus moving forward, so let’s take a look back at the very best games that graced their last system, the Wii U. Here are the best Wii U games of all time, as told by us.

1. Super Mario Maker

Super Mario Maker is basically a dream come true for Nintendo fans, the ability to create and share their very own Mario levels. Mario Maker allows for a tone of creativity, and the game let the community shine with automatic levels, incredibly hard levels, and everything in between. There may not be much happening on the game these days, but for a time it was always exciting to see what new creations popped up.

2. Splatoon

Splatoon is something you don’t see from Nintendo, a big brand new IP, and a shooter to boot. Flash forward a few years and Splatoon has become a monumental success, and big focus for Nintendo. The game’s brilliant ink mechanic, adorable character designs, and general weirdness helps set it apart from the pack.

3. Super Smash Bros.

Super Smash Bros. has cemented its place as one of Nintendo’s top series over the years, and the Wii U entry is no different. An impressive roster adds on characters like Shulk, Mega Man, and Pac-Man. Meanwhile a number of gameplay changes make Smash 4 play even smoother than the Wii entry, Brawl. This is absolutely one title that any Wii U owner must have.

4. Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze

Donkey Kong Country made a big return on the Wii but the second title, Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze, even manages to surpass the first. Tropical Freeze is a seriously challenging platformer with some incredibly smart puzzles, and a unique aesthetic that frosts over the tropical jungles of DK. Add in the fact that it’s a great co-op game and you’ve got one of the best DK games ever made. Wii U.

5. The Wonderful 101

Platinum Games has developed more than one cult classic, and they brought a generous amount of support to the Wii U. One of their more unique titles is The Wonderful 101, basically the video game equivalent of a Saturday morning cartoon. You control a group of superheroes named the Wonderful 101, controlling their formation in a Pikmin-like style. It’s a unique experience, with a distinctly cartoony style. Wii U.

6. Hyrule Warriors

Hyrule Warriors is a game that is far better than it has any right to be, a combination of Zelda and Koei Tecmo’s Warriors series. Somehow the game manages to blend the two series incredibly well, and it’s great fun to play as Zelda characters you’ve never had the chance to play, like Darunia. Hyrule Warriors is one of the best Warriors games out there, and a quality exclusive for Nintendo. Wii U.

7. Bayonetta 2

For a time it seemed like we’d never see another Bayonetta, that is until Nintendo helped Platinum fund the game directly. Bayonetta 2 is more than anyone could have hoped for, improving on the first game in nearly every way. Combat additions and tweaks, a more fleshed out story, and a wealth of side content are just a few of the ways that Bayonetta 2 sets itself up as one of the very best character-action games out there.

8. Yoshi’s Wooly World

The biggest strength of Yoshi’s Wooly World is its aesthetic, which is just about the cutest thing you can imagine. Everything is done up in the style of wool, and Wooly World is just horrendously cute, really showing off what Nintendo can do with an art style. Underneath all that style is a good, although simple, platforming experience that can also be entirely played in co-op.

9. Tokyo Mirage Sessions ♯FE

Tokyo Mirage Sessions is one crazy idea – take Fire Emblem and Shin Megami Tensei then put them together. What you get, in truth, is more like a Persona game than anything else, where the Fire Emblem characters are the Personas. Tokyo Mirage Sessions is a charming, colorful JRPG that sports a JPOP aesthetic, from its story design to its combat system. If you’re a fan of SMT, specifically Persona, there’s a lot to love here.

10. Xenoblade Chronicles X

Xenoblade has become something of a secondary series for Nintendo, and Xenoblade Chronicles X is a standout open world title on the Wii U. Xenoblade X doesn’t have quite as involved of a story as the first game, instead focusing on character creation and letting you explore its world. There’s a ton to see and do, and the world of Mira is teeming with wildlife and things to discover.

11. Mario Kart 8

Mario Kart 8 was easily the best-selling game on Wii U, and for good reason. The game provides the tightest karting experience yet, introducing new mechanics like anti-gravity that lets you ride up walls and ceilings. There’s a fantastic combination of classic tracks and brand new ones, with some stellar DLC adding even more great tracks, like Hyrule and Big Blue, into the mix.

12. Super Mario 3D World

Super Mario 3D World is a great co-op experience, while also simply being a great Mario experience. The game features fun new power-ups like the Catsuit, letting Mario and friends climb up walls. 3D World features some of the best level design the series has seen, and playing with friends is an absolute blast, especially when you “accidentally” push them off a cliff.

13. The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

It took a while for the Wii U to get an original Legend of Zelda title, but boy was the wait worth it. Releasing simultaneously on the Switch, Breath of the Wild felt like a revelation for the series. The open world design is a joy, constantly rewarding you for exploring and discovering. The Zelda formula is completely redesigned with Breath of the Wild, and yet, it’s one of the best Zelda games in years, if not all time.

14. Pikmin 3

Pikmin 3 isn’t a drastic change from previous titles, but it does iterate on the series with some new features. The game introduces two new Pikmin types, Rock Pikmin and Winged Pikmin. These two new types drastically change the puzzle solving found in Pikmin 3. There’s a lengthy single-player campaign, as well as co-op and competitive multiplayer, giving you lots of content to sink into.

15. Rayman Legends

Rayman spent a few years on hiatus before the gorgeous platformer Rayman Origins brought him back. Rayman Legends continues that tradition with a vibrant art style, fantastic music, and smooth platforming gameplay. Legends is the bigger, better brother of Origins, and a must-have for platformer fans.

16. Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker

Captain Toad seems like an unlikely hero, but it turns out that starring in his own game worked out well. Captain Toad is made up of various small self-contained levels that each act as a puzzle. The areas are rectangular in shape and can spin around, requiring you to piece your way through each one and push blocks. Captain Toad may seem simple at first, but there’s a surprisingly deep puzzle game hiding underneath that cute cover.

17. Shovel Knight

Shovel Knight is one of the biggest Kickstarter successes ever seen, and one of the strongest platforming experiences in years to boot. Combining elements of Duck Tales and Mega Man, Shovel Knight implements some modern elements like checkpoints to make for a better experience. Charming characters, memorable boss fights, catchy music, and a gorgeous 8-bit style help Shovel Knight feel new and nostalgic all at once.

18. LEGO City Undercover

LEGO games are a dime a dozen these days, but LEGO City Undercover helped shake things up a little bit. The game follows Chase McCain, an undercover cop in LEGO City, who has to solve a series of mysteries. There’s plenty of tradiional LEGO gameplay like building, driving various vehicles, and simple combat. However, Undercover’s sense of humor is really what makes it shine.

19. Monster Hunter 3 Ultimate

Monster Hunter 3 Ultimate is actually an enhanced port of Monster Hunter 3 (Tri) on the Wii. There’s an expansive amount of content, and the game has received a huge graphical update to 1080p. In addition, the Wii U version of the game has a whole suite of multiplayer options, letting you take down dangerous monsters with other players.

20. The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker HD

Wind Waker was a divisive Zelda game upon release due to its cutesy art style, but the game has quickly become a fan favorite over the years. The HD version puts a beautiful coat of paint on everything, making it one of Nintendo’s best-looking games. There’s also a number of improvements made to the game, like the Swift Sail that cuts down on your time spent sailing the open sea.

That does it for our list of the best Wii U games of all time! Hopefully you enjoyed it. Let us know your favorites down below!