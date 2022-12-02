All Roblox My Hello Kitty Cafe Gift Codes (December 2022)

Here are all the active gift codes currently available in My Hello Kitty Cafe on Roblox.

Roblox is overflowing with great games that are super fun and really addictive. One that has seemingly come out of nowhere is My Hello Kitty Cafe which tasks players with the responsibility of building and maintaining their very own cafe replete with new furniture, coffee machines, and staff. If you’re here, you’re likely wondering what all the My Hello Kitty Cafe gift codes are so you can get your mitts on those handy freebies. Without further delay, let’s get into it, shall we?

My Hello Kitty Cafe – All Active & Free Gift Codes (December 2022)

500KSMILES – Redeem for a Pompompurin Ceiling Light (NEW)

– Redeem for a Pompompurin Ceiling Light LIKEKITTYXR2 – Redeem for 3 gacha tickets ( NEW )

– Redeem for 3 gacha tickets ( ) SMALLGIFT – Redeem for the 100 Million Visits Photo

– Redeem for the 100 Million Visits Photo thankyou – Redeem for 300 Gems

– Redeem for 300 Gems LIKEKITTYHL2 – Redeem for 3 Gacha Tickets

– Redeem for 3 Gacha Tickets LIKEKITTYXK2 – Redeem for a Pompompurin Mascot statue

– Redeem for a Pompompurin Mascot statue LIKEKITTYFD2 – Redeem for 3 Gacha Tickets

– Redeem for 3 Gacha Tickets LIKEKITTYKD2 – Redeem for 3 Gacha Tickets

– Redeem for 3 Gacha Tickets LIKEKITTYDD2 – Redeem for the Artistic Waffle statue

– Redeem for the Artistic Waffle statue LIKEKITTYQD2 – Redeem for a Pompompurin Photo decoration

– Redeem for a Pompompurin Photo decoration LIKEKITTYCD2 – Redeem for a Gacha Ticket

– Redeem for a Gacha Ticket LIKEKITTYGD2 – Redeem for 3 Gacha Tickets

– Redeem for 3 Gacha Tickets LIKEKITTYED2 – Redeem for 300 Diamonds

– Redeem for 300 Diamonds LIKEKITTYBD2 – Redeem for 100 Diamonds

– Redeem for 100 Diamonds LIKEKITTYAD2 – Redeem for a Sunflower

My Hello Kitty Cafe – All Expired Codes

The following codes no longer work as they have expired:

PDABP62 – Redeem for a Gacha Ticket.

– Redeem for a Gacha Ticket. cctxbp – Redeem for 5 Gacha Tickets.

How to Redeem Codes in My Hello Kitty Cafe

Log in to My Hello Kitty Cafe on Roblox. Click on the pink cog in the top-right of your screen. Then, click on ‘Code’ on the left of your screen. Finally, enter any of the gift codes above in the text box here. Make sure that the letters are exactly the same as the codes are likely case sensitive.

So, there you have it! We hope this helped to clue you in on what all the My Hello Kitty Cafe gift codes are. For more on Roblox, here’s all the Adopt Me trade and pet values, how to run in Doors, and how to fix error 279. Alternatively, feel free to peruse the relevant links down below.

