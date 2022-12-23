Image source: Roblox

On the lookout for the latest Charge Codes? We have the complete list of updated and working codes that players can use to claim free goodies in the game. Charge is one of the many Roblox experiences developed by Easy Dub Studios. It’s a competitive, ability-based sword-fighting game in which you fight against your enemies and rise to the top of the leaderboards.

Charge codes are one of the most reliable methods to get free stuff and other resources in the game without spending a dime. So, without any further delay, here’s the complete list of all the latest codes you can use to nab yourself some free rewards.

All Roblox Charge Codes

Working Codes

Here’s a look at all the active Charge codes:

FIVEK – Free Gold and XP

Expired Codes

These codes no longer work:

None

Do note that these codes are valid for a certain period. Therefore, make sure to use them as soon as possible.

How Do You Redeem Charge Codes?

Here is the complete set of instructions to redeem Roblox Charge codes:

Launch the game on Roblox. Click on the Twitter icon on the left side. A pop-up to enter the codes will appear on the screen. Type any working code in the box, and redeem it to get the rewards.

After that, the reward will automatically be credited to your Roblox account.

